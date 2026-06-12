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HomeNewsIndiaIndia On 'Highest Alert' In Gulf After Maritime Attacks Kill Three Indian Sailors: 'Ready To Respond'

India On 'Highest Alert' In Gulf After Maritime Attacks Kill Three Indian Sailors: 'Ready To Respond'

India has placed all agencies on highest alert in the Gulf after maritime attacks killed three Indian sailors and threatened key shipping routes.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India intensified Gulf security after three maritime incidents.
  • Three Indian sailors died in one tragic vessel incident.
  • Other vessel incidents saw all Indian crew rescued safely.

India has intensified its security response in the Gulf region, placing all relevant agencies on the highest level of alert after a series of maritime incidents claimed the lives of three Indian sailors and raised concerns about the safety of commercial shipping routes. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced on Thursday that it is coordinating closely with multiple government bodies and international partners to protect Indian seafarers operating in the Gulf region, particularly around the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

Government Activates Emergency Response Network

The heightened measures come amid growing instability in regional waters following recent U.S. military actions and subsequent attacks involving commercial vessels.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government is closely tracking developments and has mobilized all necessary resources to ensure the safety of Indian nationals at sea. “All relevant ministries, agencies and missions abroad are working in close coordination to ensure timely support and assistance whenever required,” he said, as per a report on News18.

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Three Separate Vessel Incidents Trigger Concern

The alert follows three separate maritime incidents involving vessels carrying Indian crew members. In the first case, the Palau-flagged Marivex, identified by U.S. Central Command as an unladen oil tanker, was struck while reportedly attempting to cross a naval blockade on its way to an Iranian port. All 24 Indian crew members aboard were rescued safely.

A second and more tragic incident involved the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Three Indian sailors initially reported missing were later confirmed dead.

Reacting to the loss, Sonowal described the deaths as “a profound loss to our maritime family.”

He added that the Modi government “stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin.”

The deceased included a marine engineer from Visakhapatnam, an engine fitter from Uttar Pradesh and a deck cadet from Himachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Iran Peace Deal Could Be Signed Within Days, Says Trump; Claims Strait Of Hormuz Will Reopen

All Crew Members Safe In Third Attack

A third vessel, the Guinea Bissau-flagged Jalveer, was also hit while operating in the Gulf of Oman. The ship, which regularly transports cargo between India and the United Arab Emirates, was carrying 20 Indian crew members at the time of the incident.

Officials confirmed that all crew members aboard the vessel survived without injury.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What measures has the government implemented to ensure seafarer safety?

The government has placed all relevant agencies on the highest level of alert, activated emergency communication channels, and established round-the-clock response mechanisms. Shipping companies are also directed to report any incidents immediately.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Sarbananda Sonowal Indian Sailors INDIA
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