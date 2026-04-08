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HomeNewsIndiaCongress Targets Modi Government Over Pakistan’s Role In US-Iran Ceasefire Talks: '56-Inch Chest Shrunk'

Congress Targets Modi Government Over Pakistan’s Role In US-Iran Ceasefire Talks: '56-Inch Chest Shrunk'

US-Iran War: The Congress slammed Modi government over Pakistan's role as mediator in the US-Iran ceasefire talks, to be held in Islamabad.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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The Congress party on Wednesday criticised the Modi government after Pakistan emerged as a mediator in ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran, calling it a blow to the Prime Minister’s “highly personalised diplomacy”.

The reaction comes after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire following 40 days of intense fighting, just hours after US President Donald Trump issued a warning linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

‘Severe Setback’ for Modi’s Strategy

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said Pakistan’s role in facilitating the talks undermines India’s long-standing effort to diplomatically isolate Islamabad over its alleged support for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He contrasted the situation with the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, claiming that the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh had succeeded in isolating Pakistan internationally.

“That a bankrupt economy dependent entirely on the largesse of external donors and a broken country in so many ways was able to play such a role calls into question Mr. Modi’s strategy of engagement and narrative management,” Ramesh said.

ALSO READ | China Got Iran To Agree To Ceasefire? Here's What Trump Believes As US Announces 2-Week Pause

Questions Over ‘Op Sindoor’ and US Role

Ramesh also raised questions about what he described as the abrupt halt of “Op Sindoor” on May 10, 2025. He pointed out that the first announcement came from the US Secretary of State and noted that the US President has repeatedly claimed credit for it.

“He or his team has also never explained why Op Sindoor was suddenly and abruptly halted,” he added.

In a sharp attack, the Congress leader accused the Prime Minister of remaining silent on key global developments, including Israel’s actions and remarks from the US leadership.

ALSO READ | Trump Says Iran Ceasefire Could Be ‘Golden Age’ For Middle East, US To Oversee Hormuz Traffic

Islamabad to Host Crucial Peace Talks

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are set to move forward, with the United States and Iran scheduled to hold ceasefire talks in Islamabad on Friday.

Iran’s National Security Council confirmed the development, stating that discussions with Washington would proceed based on Tehran’s 10-point proposal.

The announcement followed Trump’s decision to “suspend” attacks on Iran for two weeks, stepping back from an earlier threat to escalate military action.

Strait of Hormuz at the Centre of Truce

The ceasefire remains conditional, with Trump insisting on the “complete, immediate and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route linking the Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

Iran’s partial blockade of the strait, imposed after US and Israeli strikes on February 28, has disrupted global trade, pushing up oil prices and triggering fuel shortages worldwide.

Related Video

Market Breaking: Ceasefire Boosts Indian Markets, Sensex Surges Over 2600 Points

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Pakistan's role in US-Iran ceasefire talks being criticized?

The Congress party criticizes Pakistan's mediation as a setback to Prime Minister Modi's diplomacy. They argue it undermines India's efforts to isolate Pakistan internationally over terrorism.

What is 'Op Sindoor' and why is its halt being questioned?

'Op Sindoor' refers to an operation that abruptly halted on May 10, 2025. Questions are being raised about its sudden end and why it was stopped without explanation.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in the US-Iran ceasefire?

The Strait of Hormuz is critical for global oil transit. Trump insists on its complete opening as a condition for the ceasefire, as Iran's blockade has disrupted trade and raised oil prices.

Where will the next round of US-Iran ceasefire talks be held?

The United States and Iran are scheduled to hold further ceasefire talks in Islamabad, Pakistan. Iran's National Security Council confirmed this development.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict CONGRESS Us Iran War
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