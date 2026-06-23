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HomeNewsIndia11 India-Bound Ships Cross Strait Of Hormuz Since Iran-US Deal, Says MEA

11 India-Bound Ships Cross Strait Of Hormuz Since Iran-US Deal, Says MEA

India said 11 India-bound vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-US MoU, while 10 Indian-flagged ships remain in the Gulf, as shipping traffic rebounds despite regional tensions.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Eleven India-bound vessels transited Strait of Hormuz post-MoU.
  • Strait reopened, saw increased activity despite renewed restrictions.
  • Iran-US MoU seeks easing tensions, closely monitored globally.

India on Tuesday said that 11 India-bound vessels have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz since the signing of the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), while 10 Indian-flagged ships continue to operate in the Persian Gulf region.

The update was shared by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a media briefing, as global attention remains focused on maritime traffic through the strategically vital waterway.

11 India-bound vessels crossed Strait of Hormuz

“We have ten Indian-flagged vessels still in the Persian Gulf region. In addition, two Indian ships have crossed into the Gulf from this side. Since the signing of the MoU, eleven India-bound vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz,” Jaiswal said.

His remarks come amid continued monitoring of shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy supplies and international trade.

Shipping traffic shows signs of recovery

The Strait of Hormuz was reopened last week following an agreement between Iran and the United States aimed at easing regional tensions. Fresh uncertainty emerged on Saturday after Tehran announced renewed restrictions on the waterway in response to Israeli military actions in Lebanon.

Despite those concerns, shipping activity through the strait has picked up in recent days. Maritime tracking firms have reported a noticeable increase in vessel movements compared with the disruptions witnessed earlier during the conflict.

According to maritime intelligence firm Kpler, at least 36 commodity carriers transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, marking one of the busiest days for shipping traffic since the conflict began in February.

Iran-US Deal Under Close Watch

The Iran-US MoU, signed last week, initiated a 60-day process aimed at addressing broader bilateral issues after months of hostilities that disrupted energy trade across West Asia and unsettled global markets.

The agreement is being closely monitored by governments, shipping companies and energy markets worldwide, given the Strait of Hormuz’s importance as one of the world's most critical chokepoints for oil and gas exports.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many India-bound vessels have transited the Strait of Hormuz recently?

Since the Iran-US MoU was signed, 11 India-bound vessels have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz. This information was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.

How many Indian-flagged ships are currently in the Persian Gulf region?

There are 10 Indian-flagged ships continuing to operate in the Persian Gulf region. Additionally, two Indian ships have crossed into the Gulf from the stated direction.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
MEA INDIA US Iran War Strait Of Hormuz Crisis US Iran Peace Deal 11 Indian Vessel
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