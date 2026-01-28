Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaH-1B Shocker: Texas Freezes New Visa Hiring Across State Colleges & Agencies

H-1B Shocker: Texas Freezes New Visa Hiring Across State Colleges & Agencies

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders public universities and agencies to halt new H-1B visa filings until 2027, citing worker protection concerns.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered state universities and government agencies to immediately stop submitting new H-1B visa petitions, a move that affects thousands of foreign professionals employed across public institutions in the state. The directive marks a significant shift in Texas’ approach to the widely used federal visa program and aligns with broader efforts by the Trump administration to overhaul employment-based immigration.

The pause applies exclusively to public universities and state agencies and is scheduled to remain in effect until May 31, 2027. While existing visa holders are not impacted, no new petitions may be filed during the freeze unless an exception is approved by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Abbott Cites Abuse Concerns, Calls For Legislative Safeguards

In a letter sent to agency leaders, Abbott said the decision was prompted by concerns over reported misuse of the H-1B program at the federal level. He stressed that positions funded by taxpayers should prioritize residents of Texas and argued that the temporary halt would allow policymakers time to introduce “statutory guardrails” to prevent future abuse, as per a report on AP.

The governor said the pause would also provide space for Congress and the Trump administration to pursue reforms aimed at ensuring the visa system supplements, rather than displaces, American workers. The directive mirrors President Donald Trump’s recent proclamation restricting certain non-immigrant workers, reinforcing the administration’s view that the program has drifted from its original intent.

Universities & Hospitals Brace For Talent Constraints

The H-1B visa program permits U.S. employers to recruit foreign professionals for specialized roles requiring at least a bachelor’s degree. Each year, 65,000 visas are issued nationwide, with an additional 20,000 allocated to applicants holding advanced degrees.

In Texas, public universities, medical centers, and school districts have long relied on the program to fill critical gaps in academia, healthcare, and research. Institutions often turn to H-1B visas when domestic talent is limited, particularly for faculty positions, medical specialists, and scientific researchers, reported India Today.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas currently employs the largest number of H-1B workers in the state, with 228 visa holders. Texas A&M University follows with 214, while the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has 171. The University of Texas at Austin and Texas Tech University employ 169 and 143 H-1B workers, respectively.

Debate Rekindled Over Role Of H-1B Program

Supporters of the visa program argue that it plays a crucial role in attracting global talent and sustaining innovation, particularly in higher education and medicine. Critics, however, contend that it has been used to import lower-paid labor, especially in the technology sector.

Research from the Pew Research Center shows that since 2012, at least 60 percent of approved H-1B visas have gone to computer-related occupations, fueling concerns about labor market displacement.

As Texas implements the freeze, universities and agencies are now weighing how the decision will affect recruitment pipelines, research output, and staffing in essential public services.

Published at : 28 Jan 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
