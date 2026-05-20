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HomeNewsIndiaUPSRTC Buses Now Under 24x7 Digital Monitoring Across Uttar Pradesh

UPSRTC Buses Now Under 24x7 Digital Monitoring Across Uttar Pradesh

Daily reports are prepared at the headquarters, and drivers found violating norms are issued warnings or face disciplinary action.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 May 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Over 13,500 UPSRTC buses now use live tracking devices.
  • System monitors driver behavior, including speeding and route adherence.
  • Panic buttons alert UPSRTC and police during emergencies.

The Uttar Pradesh government has expanded the use of live tracking technology across Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses to strengthen passenger safety and reduce road accidents.

According to UPSRTC officials, more than 13,500 corporation buses have now been connected with Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD), enabling real-time monitoring of buses carrying over 16 lakh passengers daily.

The system is being monitored through a Command and Control Centre located at the UPSRTC headquarters in Lucknow, along with 20 regional monitoring centres operating round the clock.

Driver Behaviour Under Constant Surveillance

Officials said the monitoring system tracks several operational parameters, including over-speeding, sudden braking, sharp turns at high speed, adherence to designated routes and driving beyond prescribed speed limits.

Daily reports are prepared at the headquarters, and drivers found violating norms are issued warnings or face disciplinary action.

According to officials, the initiative has significantly contributed to reducing road accidents in the state.

Panic Buttons Linked To UPSRTC, UP Police Control Rooms

UPSRTC buses have also been equipped with panic buttons for use during accidents or emergency situations.

Officials said that once the panic button is activated, alerts are simultaneously sent to the UPSRTC Command Centre and the UP Police control room. Authorities then immediately contact the conductor and initiate necessary action.

UPSRTC said more than 5,000 alerts are received every day, with assistance being provided based on the nature of the situation.

Passengers Can Track Buses Live On Margdarshi Portal

Passengers are also being provided access to live bus locations through UPSRTC’s Margdarshi portal and the “track my bus” feature available on the corporation’s website.

The facility allows commuters to check the real-time location of buses from anywhere.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of live tracking technology in UPSRTC buses?

The technology aims to enhance passenger safety and reduce road accidents by enabling real-time monitoring of buses and driver behavior.

How many UPSRTC buses are equipped with live tracking?

More than 13,500 UPSRTC buses are now connected with Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) for real-time monitoring.

What driver behaviors are monitored by the system?

The system tracks over-speeding, sudden braking, sharp turns at high speed, route adherence, and driving beyond speed limits.

How can passengers track buses live?

Passengers can track buses in real-time through UPSRTC's Margdarshi portal and the 'track my bus' feature on their website.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Govt UTTAR PRADESH UPSRTC Buses 24x7 Digital Monitoring
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