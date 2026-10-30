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English NewsNewsIndiaUPSC Aspirant Held For Delhi Hoax Bomb Threat Linking Lahore, Says He Wanted To Prank Ex-Roommate

UPSC Aspirant Held For Delhi Hoax Bomb Threat Linking Lahore, Says He Wanted To Prank Ex-Roommate

A 23-year-old UPSC aspirant was arrested in Kanpur for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to his former roommate in Delhi as a prank.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UPSC aspirant made hoax bomb threat to former roommates.
  • Caller claimed Pakistan-based group planned Delhi bomb blasts.
  • Police traced landline to Kanpur, arrested 23-year-old accused.
  • Accused Suraj admitted making prank call, altering his voice.

A 23-year-old UPSC aspirant has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur within 48 hours of allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to his former roommate in Delhi. The accused reportedly intended the call as a prank, but his claims about a Pakistan-based organisation planning bomb blasts in the national capital triggered a security alert. The incident came to light on the night of October 27, when a PCR call was received at the Mukherjee Nagar police station. The complainant, Suman Kumar, originally from Bihar’s Madhepura district, is preparing for the civil services examination and lives in Delhi’s Indra Vikas Colony.

He told police that his roommate, Rohit Kumar, had received a call from an unidentified landline number. The caller made alarming claims about the two students being targeted for an attack in Delhi.

Caller Claims Pakistan-Based Group Was Watching Students

According to the complaint, the caller began with religious remarks before claiming that members of a Lahore-based organisation in Pakistan had been monitoring the two students for a long time.

The caller allegedly told them they had been selected to carry out bomb blasts in Delhi, leaving both students frightened.

Suman reportedly tried to deter the caller by saying that his father was a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. However, the caller responded with political remarks before disconnecting, as per reports. The students then approached the police. Given the reference to planned explosions in Delhi and an organisation allegedly operating from Pakistan, the complaint was treated as a sensitive security matter. Police registered an FIR and constituted a special investigation team under senior officers.

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Police Trace Landline Number To Kanpur

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said the investigation led officers to a landline number in Kanpur.

A police team travelled to the city and conducted a raid at the identified location with the assistance of local police.

The accused was identified as Suraj, a 23-year-old UPSC aspirant who had previously lived in the same accommodation as Suman and Rohit in Delhi.

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Accused Allegedly Changed Voice To Make Threat Seem Real

Investigators found that Suraj had allegedly made the call using a landline phone installed at a relative’s house in Kanpur.

According to Yadav, he deliberately altered his voice to create the impression that the caller was associated with an organisation based in Pakistan. The investigation established that the threat was a hoax, she said.

Police arrested the accused within 48 hours of the complaint. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a UPSC aspirant arrested in Kanpur?

A 23-year-old UPSC aspirant was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat to his former roommate in Delhi. He allegedly intended it as a prank but triggered a security alert by claiming a Pakistan-based organization planned blasts.

Who reported the bomb threat incident to the police?

Suman Kumar, a civil services aspirant living in Delhi, reported the incident to the Mukherjee Nagar police station. His roommate, Rohit Kumar, had received the alarming call.

How did police identify and locate the accused?

Police traced the anonymous landline number to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. They identified the accused as Suraj, a former roommate of the complainant, and arrested him within 48 hours.

What false claims did the caller make during the threat?

The caller, who altered his voice, claimed that a Lahore-based organization from Pakistan had been monitoring the students. He alleged they were selected to carry out bomb blasts in Delhi.

What was the accused's motivation for making the hoax call?

The accused, Suraj, allegedly made the call as a prank. He deliberately altered his voice to make the threat seem credible and alarming.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Hoax Bomb Threat UPSC Aspirant Arrested Kanpur Arrest
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