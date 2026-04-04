Uproar in J-K Assembly over Ganderbal encounter; Speaker says time-bound probe ordered by LG

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The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed uproar on the final day of the Budget Session on Saturday, with members of the National Conference, the Congress and the PDP demanding a judicial probe into the recent Ganderbal encounter.

The army has claimed that the man killed in the encounter in Arhama forests on March 31 -- identified as Ganderbal resident Rashid Ahmad Mughal -- was a terrorist. However, his family alleged that he had no terror links and termed the encounter fake, while demanding the return of his body for proper burial.

As the House assembled, legislators from both treasury and opposition benches -- barring the BJP -- condemned the killing and demanded a statement from Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on the issue.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered a magisterial probe into the encounter and sought a report within seven days.

Raising the issue, NC MLA Mubarak Gul called for a strong message from the House against the killing of an "innocent" and stressed fixing accountability.

His party colleague and former Judge Hasnain Masoodi underlined that the right to a decent burial is fundamental and constitutionally recognised, and must be respected to uphold justice and transparency.

"Any restriction on this right undermines the principles of justice and democratic values," he said, backing the family's demand to return the body.

Mughal was buried by police in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, in line with the standard procedure followed for terrorists killed in encounters.

Congress legislator Nizamuddin Bhat said an administrative inquiry would not suffice in such a serious matter, asserting that only a judicial probe could ensure fairness and credibility.

"Inquiries at the administrative level tend to balance competing interests, which can affect accountability. What is required in such grave matters is a judicial inquiry," he said, calling for transparency and timely justice.

National Conference MLA Mir Saifullah termed the incident "deeply concerning" and said the demand for a judicial inquiry to identify and hold those responsible accountable must be supported.

Irfan Hafiz Lone of Congress, who also staged a protest on the issue before entering the House, held a placard demanding that the family of the deceased be heard and justice be ensured. He also demanded a result-oriented inquiry to bring out the truth.

BJP's R S Pathania questioned the discussion of a law-and-order issue in the House, saying his own questions had been rejected earlier on similar grounds.

Responding to the concerns, the Speaker informed the House that a time-bound inquiry has already been ordered by the Lieutenant Governor into the matter.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)