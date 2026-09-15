Rahul Gandhi alleges the Modi government is enabling fees on UPI transactions, which he claims will ultimately raise customer costs. He specifically mentions an MDR on payments over Rs 2,000.
'Who Will Ultimately Pay?' Rahul Gandhi Questions UPI Fee Move
In an Instagram post, Gandhi claimed that an MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) would be imposed when customers make UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 to merchants.
- Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi government introduced new UPI transaction fees.
- MDR on UPI payments over ₹2,000 affects merchants directly.
- Shopkeepers may pass increased costs to customers via prices.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of opening the door to fees on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, alleging that the move would ultimately increase costs for customers.
In an Instagram post, Gandhi claimed that an MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) would be imposed when customers make UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 to merchants.
View this post on Instagram
He alleged that while the government says customers will not be directly charged, shopkeepers could pass on the additional cost by raising prices.
'MDR' On UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000
According to Gandhi's post, only 5% of UPI transactions are above Rs 2,000, but these transactions account for about 65% of the total money flowing through UPI.
He questioned where the fee imposed on merchants would ultimately come from if customers are not charged directly.
Gandhi said shopkeepers would pass the cost on to customers by increasing prices.
Rahul Gandhi Alleges US Pressure Behind UPI Fee Move
Gandhi also claimed that American payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy.
He alleged that the Modi government is now moving in the same direction.
Drawing a parallel with the US Trade Deal, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving in to American pressure.
"Just like with the US Trade Deal, Compromised PM Modi is once again surrendering to American pressure," Gandhi said in the Instagram post.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Rahul Gandhi's accusation regarding UPI transactions?
How does Gandhi claim customers will be indirectly affected by the UPI fee?
Gandhi states that while customers won't be directly charged, shopkeepers will pass on the MDR cost by increasing product prices, thereby making customers pay indirectly.
What is the alleged threshold for the UPI fee and its impact on transaction volume?
Gandhi claims an MDR would apply to UPI payments above Rs 2,000. These transactions represent only 5% of all UPI payments but account for about 65% of the total money transferred.
What reason does Rahul Gandhi give for the alleged change in UPI policy?
Gandhi claims the Modi government is surrendering to American pressure. He states US payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy and this move aligns with their interests.