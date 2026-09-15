India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Who Will Ultimately Pay?' Rahul Gandhi Questions UPI Fee Move

'Who Will Ultimately Pay?' Rahul Gandhi Questions UPI Fee Move

In an Instagram post, Gandhi claimed that an MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) would be imposed when customers make UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 to merchants.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 10:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi government introduced new UPI transaction fees.
  • MDR on UPI payments over ₹2,000 affects merchants directly.
  • Shopkeepers may pass increased costs to customers via prices.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of opening the door to fees on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, alleging that the move would ultimately increase costs for customers.

In an Instagram post, Gandhi claimed that an MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) would be imposed when customers make UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 to merchants.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

He alleged that while the government says customers will not be directly charged, shopkeepers could pass on the additional cost by raising prices.

'MDR' On UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000

According to Gandhi's post, only 5% of UPI transactions are above Rs 2,000, but these transactions account for about 65% of the total money flowing through UPI.

He questioned where the fee imposed on merchants would ultimately come from if customers are not charged directly.

Gandhi said shopkeepers would pass the cost on to customers by increasing prices.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges US Pressure Behind UPI Fee Move

Gandhi also claimed that American payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy.

He alleged that the Modi government is now moving in the same direction.

Drawing a parallel with the US Trade Deal, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving in to American pressure.

"Just like with the US Trade Deal, Compromised PM Modi is once again surrendering to American pressure," Gandhi said in the Instagram post.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rahul Gandhi's accusation regarding UPI transactions?

Rahul Gandhi alleges the Modi government is enabling fees on UPI transactions, which he claims will ultimately raise customer costs. He specifically mentions an MDR on payments over Rs 2,000.

How does Gandhi claim customers will be indirectly affected by the UPI fee?

Gandhi states that while customers won't be directly charged, shopkeepers will pass on the MDR cost by increasing product prices, thereby making customers pay indirectly.

What is the alleged threshold for the UPI fee and its impact on transaction volume?

Gandhi claims an MDR would apply to UPI payments above Rs 2,000. These transactions represent only 5% of all UPI payments but account for about 65% of the total money transferred.

What reason does Rahul Gandhi give for the alleged change in UPI policy?

Gandhi claims the Modi government is surrendering to American pressure. He states US payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy and this move aligns with their interests.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Sep 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Rahul Gandhi PM Modi UPI CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Get On A Train': Australian High Commissioner Reveals The Best Way To Know India
'Get On A Train': Australian High Commissioner Reveals The Best Way To Know India
India
IndiGo Agartala-Delhi Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Smoke Warning In Cargo Area
IndiGo Agartala-Delhi Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Smoke Warning In Cargo Area
India
UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000 To Face 0.4% Fee For Merchants; Free For Customers
UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000 To Face 0.4% Fee For Merchants; Free For Customers
India
'Sky-High Inflation, Empty Pockets': Kharge Slams Govt Over ‘Digital Payments Tax’
'Sky-High Inflation, Empty Pockets': Kharge Slams Govt Over ‘Digital Payments Tax’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies, Owaisi Announces Mission Uttar Pradesh
Air India Notice: Centre Issues Notice Over Three Foreigners Leaving Without Security Check
UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
Ganesh Utsav 2026: PM Modi Offers Prayers to Lord Ganesha in Delhi
Meerut Fire: Anmol Telecom Shop and Showroom Gutted in Massive Blaze
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget