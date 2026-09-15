'Who Will Ultimately Pay?' Rahul Gandhi Questions UPI Fee Move

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi government introduced new UPI transaction fees.

MDR on UPI payments over ₹2,000 affects merchants directly.

Shopkeepers may pass increased costs to customers via prices.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of opening the door to fees on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, alleging that the move would ultimately increase costs for customers.

In an Instagram post, Gandhi claimed that an MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) would be imposed when customers make UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 to merchants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

He alleged that while the government says customers will not be directly charged, shopkeepers could pass on the additional cost by raising prices.

'MDR' On UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000

According to Gandhi's post, only 5% of UPI transactions are above Rs 2,000, but these transactions account for about 65% of the total money flowing through UPI.

He questioned where the fee imposed on merchants would ultimately come from if customers are not charged directly.

Gandhi said shopkeepers would pass the cost on to customers by increasing prices.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges US Pressure Behind UPI Fee Move

Gandhi also claimed that American payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy.

He alleged that the Modi government is now moving in the same direction.

Drawing a parallel with the US Trade Deal, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving in to American pressure.

"Just like with the US Trade Deal, Compromised PM Modi is once again surrendering to American pressure," Gandhi said in the Instagram post.