PC, Manish Tewari Among 5 Congress MPs On Panel That Backed UPI Fee, Govt Hits Back At Rahul

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre introduces UPI MDR; Congress terms it

Government cites panel's call for sustainable payments revenue model.

Panel included Congress MPs who approved tiered MDR framework.

MDR applies to merchant payments over Rs 2,000.

UPI Fee Payment Row: A fresh political confrontation has erupted over the Centre's decision to introduce a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain UPI payments, with the government pointing to an earlier parliamentary recommendation that called for a sustainable revenue model for the digital payments ecosystem. The counter comes as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stepped up his criticism of the new framework, calling it a "UPI tax" and demanding that the decision be withdrawn.

The government has sought to highlight the participation of five Congress MPs in the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance when it adopted a report recommending a tiered revenue framework for UPI. The report was adopted on August 12, with no dissent recorded in the published minutes, according to government sources.

Panel Had Flagged Costs

The parliamentary panel had examined the financial sustainability of the UPI ecosystem and called for a revenue mechanism that would reduce its dependence on continued government support.

The committee recommended that a tiered MDR or revenue framework be notified and operationalised. Its report argued that a sustainable mechanism would be necessary to maintain the financial stability of UPI as transaction volumes expand.

Five Congress MPs were part of the committee: former finance minister P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Gaurav Gogoi, Kishori Lal and K Gopinath. Government sources have pointed out that they were present when the report was adopted and that no dissent was recorded.

The report was chaired by BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab. The government is now using the committee's recommendation to challenge Congress' present opposition to the MDR framework.

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Govt Challenges Rahul

A senior government functionary questioned Gandhi's opposition to the policy, pointing to the involvement of the Congress MPs in the parliamentary process.

The functionary asked, "Why is Rahul Gandhi opposing something his own MPs, including former finance minister P Chidambaram and former minister in the UPA government Manish Tewari, supported within the parliamentary panel."

The political exchange comes against the backdrop of the new UPI pricing structure announced for merchant transactions. From October 15, a 0.4% MDR will apply to eligible person-to-merchant UPI payments above Rs 2,000, while person-to-person transfers will remain free. The MDR is capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above, with separate provisions for certain sectors and categories of merchants.

The government has also maintained that the charge is imposed on merchants rather than consumers and has directed that the cost should not be passed on to customers.

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Rahul Gandhi Attacks Move

Gandhi has rejected the government's explanation and demanded that the new MDR regime be withdrawn.

He has also linked the policy to his broader criticism of the Modi government's approach towards the United States. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of choosing to "prostrate" before US President Donald Trump and handing over large sums of money to America.

The government has rejected the allegation that the UPI policy was introduced because of foreign pressure. Officials have maintained that decisions concerning India's digital payments infrastructure are being taken independently and are aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the system.

Debate Over UPI Costs

At the heart of the dispute is the question of how India's rapidly expanding digital payments infrastructure should be funded.

The parliamentary committee had warned that relying indefinitely on government support could put pressure on public finances as the UPI ecosystem grows. It consequently called for a self-sustaining revenue mechanism, while recommending a calibrated approach to MDR.

The government's latest decision represents a shift from the long-standing zero-MDR structure for eligible UPI merchant payments. The new framework, however, retains exemptions and lower charges for specified categories, while keeping person-to-person transactions free.

Gandhi Invokes Indira

The dispute intensified further on Wednesday when Gandhi stepped up his attack on the Prime Minister and asked him to "have a spine".

In a video posted on X, Gandhi invoked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while drawing a comparison with the current government's handling of the UPI issue.

Gandhi said: "Indiraji was once asked whether she leans left or right, and her response was, 'I don't lean left or right. I stand straight."

The contrasting positions have now turned the MDR decision into a wider political debate, with the government relying on the Finance Committee's earlier recommendation while Congress continues to oppose the implementation of charges on eligible merchant UPI transactions.