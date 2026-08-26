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English NewsNewsIndiaUP YouTuber Chhavi Varshney Killed In Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

UP YouTuber Chhavi Varshney Killed In Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

Chhavi and her mother, Sarika, died at the spot, while her father Shyamlal, her father-in-law's relative Surajpal and the driver, Sachin, were seriously injured.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:35 PM (IST)

YouTuber Chhavi Varshney from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district and her mother were killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh while the family was travelling to Ujjain to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Chhavi had left with her family late Monday night for Ujjain. Their car crashed into a truck travelling ahead of them on the Ujjain-Garoth four-lane highway near Ramakhedi village on Tuesday morning. Five people were travelling in the car.

Chhavi and her mother, Sarika, died at the spot, while her father Shyamlal, her father-in-law's relative Surajpal and the driver, Sachin, were seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Barod district hospital following the accident. Police took the bodies of the mother and daughter into custody and sent them for post-mortem.

Chhavi, 23, was a resident of Mahau Khas village in the Hathras Junction area. She was travelling with her father Shyamlal, 54, mother Sarika, 50, Surajpal and driver Sachin.

The car rammed into the truck near Makhedi village on the Ujjain-Garoth four-lane road, leaving it severely damaged. Chhavi and Sarika died at the scene.

An NHAI ambulance transported their bodies to the government hospital in Barod. Dr Vijendra Chudihar provided initial treatment to the injured at the community health centre. Given their critical condition, they were referred to the district hospital in Agar.

Barod police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Chhavi's cousin Sachin Varshney said she had been a talented student since childhood and had completed her graduation. He said she consistently performed well in academics and had always been determined to pursue something different and achieve her ambitions.

Chhavi Started YouTube Channel In 2021

Chhavi launched her YouTube channel in 2021, initially posting vlogs and videos about her daily life. Her content gradually gained popularity, and she later began creating videos related to online gaming. Chhavi had more than seven lakh subscribers on YouTube and over one lakh followers on Instagram. Her growing following on both platforms had made her a popular social media influencer in the region.

Her family had supported her social media career and encouraged her ambitions. Her father, Shyamlal, runs a grocery shop in their village.

Before You Go

Maharashtra News: MPSC Cancels Drug Inspector Recruitment Exam After Screening Test Irregularity Complaints

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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