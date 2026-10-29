Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh tightens job verification for violent regime change.

Violent means for change may disqualify, not political ideology.

Opposition criticizes new rules; FIRs not automatic disqualification.

Police have 30 days; existing government employees are exempt.

The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened character verification norms for candidates applying for government jobs, stating that individuals involved in violent activities intended to bring about a “regime change” may be deemed ineligible for appointment. The move comes amid Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s warning about an alleged conspiracy to trigger a regime change in India similar to the developments in Bangladesh.

The revised guidelines will cover direct recruitment across state government departments, corporations, councils and local bodies. In a directive issued by M Devraj, Principal Secretary of the Appointment Department, the government has clarified that political ideology alone cannot be used to deny a candidate employment.

Who Can Be Barred Under The New Rules?

The order states that individuals belonging to organisations that seek to change the existing order through violent means may be considered ineligible for government appointments.

Participation in such activities within three years before character verification, provided the individual was above 21 at the time, may be treated as an indication of continued involvement. However, this presumption can be reconsidered if concrete evidence establishes a positive change in the person's conduct, as per reports.

The guidelines distinguish between political beliefs and violent conduct, reiterating that ideology by itself cannot disqualify an applicant.

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Opposition Calls Rules Authoritarian

The revised policy has drawn criticism from opposition parties, which have questioned the government's approach to dissent and protests.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Udayveer compared the order to measures introduced during British rule, arguing that peaceful protest and political participation are constitutional rights in independent India. He said changes in government take place through established democratic processes, including elections, and accused the state government of adopting an intimidating approach.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi also criticised the move, questioning whether the government should make such determinations when courts are responsible for adjudicating legal disputes.

“Is it for the government to decide on such things. Are there no courts? This shows the government is scared of the GenZ protests,” he said.

FIRs And Pending Cases Not Automatic Grounds For Rejection

The guidelines clarify that an FIR or a pending investigation will not, by itself, make a candidate ineligible for government employment. Acquittals, cases settled through compromise and matters covered under juvenile justice law will also not result in automatic disqualification under the policy.

Authorities can issue provisional appointment letters while character verification is pending, provided candidates submit the required documents and a self-declaration. However, appointments will be cancelled if verification establishes ineligibility or reveals that false information was provided. Legal action may also follow.

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Police Given 30 Days To Complete Verification

District police and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) must submit character verification reports within 30 days of receiving a request. The Home Department will monitor delays.

Officials will not need to visit candidates' residences, and applicants will not be required to be physically present for verification. If a report contains adverse findings, the district magistrate must give the candidate an opportunity to explain their position, either online or in person, before forwarding a recommendation.

Existing Government Employees Exempt From Fresh Checks

Employees already serving in government posts will not have to undergo character verification again under the new guidelines. Appointing authorities may, however, seek information from their previous departments where necessary.