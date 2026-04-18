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HomeNewsIndiaUP: Woman tehsildar accuses Firozabad DM of harassment, seeks CM's intervention

UP: Woman tehsildar accuses Firozabad DM of harassment, seeks CM's intervention

Firozabad (UP), Apr 17 (PTI): A woman tehsildar here has levelled serious allegations of harassment and undue pressure against the district magistrate, even as no official response from the latter was available till Frida.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 12:33 AM (IST)

Firozabad (UP), Apr 17 (PTI): A woman tehsildar here has levelled serious allegations of harassment and undue pressure against the district magistrate, even as no official response from the latter was available till Friday.

Tehsildar Rakhi Sharma, posted in Tundla, accused District Magistrate (DM) Ramesh Ranjan and his office of pressuring her to manipulate an inquiry report related to alleged corruption.

Addressing reporters, Sharma claimed she was asked by the DM, his officer on special duty (OSD) and other staff to present the inquiry report in a particular manner. "When I refused to comply, I was subjected to harassment," she alleged, adding that the harassment has been continuing for the past nine months.

She further alleged her salary was withheld without any explanation, and she was given an adverse entry in her service record.

Sharma also claimed that the DM's OSD demanded an iPhone from her, which she provided, and the device was being currently used by the DM.

According to Sharma, her salary was later released following a court order, but the harassment continued and multiple inquiries were initiated against her.

The tehsildar has sought intervention from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding action against the district magistrate and a high-level probe into the matter.

She also raised questions over her apparent transfer from Tundla to Shikohabad, saying she has not received any official transfer order yet.

Efforts to contact the district magistrate for a response were unsuccessful, and no official statement has been issued from his side till late Friday.

Meanwhile, Sharma also lodged an FIR at Tundla police station against a local reporter of a news channel, alleging threats and invoking relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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