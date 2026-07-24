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English NewsNewsIndiaUP: Wanted 'Waris Punjab De' member, US national nabbed while entering India from Nepal

UP: Wanted 'Waris Punjab De' member, US national nabbed while entering India from Nepal

Bahraich, Jul 23 (PTI): A wanted member of pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De' and a US national linked to the organisation were arrested while entering India from Nepal on Thursday, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

Bahraich, Jul 23 (PTI): A wanted member of pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De' and a US national linked to the organisation were arrested while entering India from Nepal on Thursday, police said.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said a joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police was carried out at the Indo-Nepal international border under the Rupaidiha police station area.

The accused were identified as Vikramjit Singh, who is wanted in connection with a 2023 case registered at the Ajnala police station in Punjab, and US national Manveer Singh Dhillon, a native of Moga district in Punjab.

Three other men were also arrested for allegedly helping them in the act, the police said.

Punjab Police was looking for both men in separate cases, the SP said.

According to preliminary questioning, Vikramjit had been absconding for several days, while Dhillon is suspected to have entered India through Nepal without obtaining a visa to avoid coming under the scrutiny of law enforcement agencies, Srivastava said.

The SP said the duo was intercepted while entering Indian territory after crossing the Rupaidiha border post from Nepal.

During verification and questioning, their identities and alleged links to the organisation came to light.

Police have registered a case against both accused under relevant provisions at Rupaidiha police station and arrested them, he said.

Three Indian nationals -- Suresh Kumar Pathak, Dilip Upadhyay, both residents of Rupaidiha town, and vehicle driver Rahul Kumar -- were also arrested for allegedly attempting to facilitate the illegal entry of the two men into India, the SP said.

He added that officials of various security and intelligence agencies deployed at the border questioned all the arrested persons. PTI COR ABN APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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