UP: SP Rajya Sabha nominee Dhanraj Nathwani praises Modi on 25 years of public service

Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI): Reliance Group executive and Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha nominee Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his 25-year political journey as one marked by "unwavering conviction, perseverance, and commitment to nation-building".

In a post on X, Nathwani noted that Modi had completed 25 years in public service since taking the oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001 and said his journey had taken him from serving Gujarat to leading India as prime minister.

Nathwani said, "25 years of leadership. 25 years of dedication. 25 years of Seva ka Sankalp," and shared a one-minute clip on Modi's journey.

"Through changing times and evolving challenges, his unwavering conviction, perseverance, and commitment to nation-building have remained constant," he said.

Nathwani, who has been fielded by the SP for the October 16 Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, also wished Modi "continued strength and success in the service of the nation".

"Today, as we mark 25 years of public service, we celebrate a journey driven by one enduring spirit, Seva ka Sankalp, Rashtriya Kartavya and an unwavering commitment to a rising India," he said.

The post came a day after the nomination process for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh ended, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fielding eight candidates and the SP two, Nathwani and veteran party leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

Returning officer Ajit Verma told PTI on Wednesday that all 10 nominations, including those of the eight BJP and two SP candidates, had been cleared, while the nominations of two independent candidates were rejected after scrutiny of nominations on Wednesday.

With 10 candidates remaining for 10 seats, there is little scope for a contest and the candidates are set to be elected unopposed unless there is an unexpected development.

Nathwani's nomination as an SP candidate had drawn attention as he is a senior Reliance Group executive. His father Parimal Nathwani is also a Reliance Group executive and Rajya Sabha MP.

Dhanraj Nathwani and Ram Gopal Yadav had filed their nomination papers in Lucknow on September 30. PTI KIS SHS

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