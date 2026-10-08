UP: Sonbhadra police freeze over Rs 5.3 cr assets in crackdown on drug cases

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 7 (PTI): Sonbhadra police have seized or frozen assets worth over Rs 5.32 crore in five cases related to alleged drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said on Wednesday.

Sonbhadra, the second largest district of Uttar Pradesh, shares a border with four states -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The latest action on Wednesday involved freezing assets worth Rs 38.83 lakh belonging to Meera Devi alias Gudiya, a woman accused in an NDPS case in Myorpur area. The action was taken under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act before the competent authority under the SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act/NDPS Act in New Delhi on October 1, police said.

The frozen assets include a house, two bank accounts, a motorcycle and a tractor, police said. The house alone was valued at about Rs 29.14 lakh, while the two bank accounts contained about Rs 25,000 and Rs 4.79 lakh.

Police said Devi, wife of Jitendra Nath alias Munna, has several cases registered against her under the NDPS and Gangsters Acts, including cases in Myorpur, Anpara and Robertsganj areas.

According to the police, assets worth Rs 4.50 crore were seized or frozen in a case in the Robertsganj area, Rs 26.62 lakh in Anpara, Rs 15.72 lakh in Shaktinagar, Rs 1.08 lakh in another Robertsganj case and Rs 38.83 lakh in the Myorpur case.

The district police said the five cases together involve assets worth about Rs 5.32 crore. The action is part of a campaign against drug trafficking in the border district, police said.

Police said legal action against drug traffickers and properties allegedly linked to proceeds of the narcotics trade would continue. PTI COR KIS SHS

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