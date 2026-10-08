India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaUP: Sonbhadra police freeze over Rs 5.3 cr assets in crackdown on drug cases

UP: Sonbhadra police freeze over Rs 5.3 cr assets in crackdown on drug cases

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 7 (PTI): Sonbhadra police have seized or frozen assets worth over Rs .

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 12:23 AM (IST)

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 7 (PTI): Sonbhadra police have seized or frozen assets worth over Rs 5.32 crore in five cases related to alleged drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said on Wednesday.

Sonbhadra, the second largest district of Uttar Pradesh, shares a border with four states -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The latest action on Wednesday involved freezing assets worth Rs 38.83 lakh belonging to Meera Devi alias Gudiya, a woman accused in an NDPS case in Myorpur area. The action was taken under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act before the competent authority under the SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act/NDPS Act in New Delhi on October 1, police said.

The frozen assets include a house, two bank accounts, a motorcycle and a tractor, police said. The house alone was valued at about Rs 29.14 lakh, while the two bank accounts contained about Rs 25,000 and Rs 4.79 lakh.

Police said Devi, wife of Jitendra Nath alias Munna, has several cases registered against her under the NDPS and Gangsters Acts, including cases in Myorpur, Anpara and Robertsganj areas.

According to the police, assets worth Rs 4.50 crore were seized or frozen in a case in the Robertsganj area, Rs 26.62 lakh in Anpara, Rs 15.72 lakh in Shaktinagar, Rs 1.08 lakh in another Robertsganj case and Rs 38.83 lakh in the Myorpur case.

The district police said the five cases together involve assets worth about Rs 5.32 crore. The action is part of a campaign against drug trafficking in the border district, police said.

Police said legal action against drug traffickers and properties allegedly linked to proceeds of the narcotics trade would continue. PTI COR KIS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 08 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Special voter enrolment drive to be conducted across Keralam: CEO
Special voter enrolment drive to be conducted across Keralam: CEO
India
Flood reaches Lucknow's premium shopping hub, stadium as Gomti waters rise
Flood reaches Lucknow's premium shopping hub, stadium as Gomti waters rise
India
5 SP workers booked over protest against CEC in UP's Farrukhabad
5 SP workers booked over protest against CEC in UP's Farrukhabad
India
CBI raids: AAP, BJP hold protests against each other in Punjab
CBI raids: AAP, BJP hold protests against each other in Punjab
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics: Kharge Hosts INDIA Bloc Lunch Meet as Opposition Plans Next Move on SIR and EC
Punjab Politics: CBI Summons Mann's OSD Again at 2:30 PM, AAP Plans Statewide Protest Over Raid
Varanasi Politics: Seva Sankalp Yatra Ends in Kashi as BJP Prepares Grand Rally With Yogi Adityanath
Punjab Politics: CBI Welcome Turns Controversial as Police Arrest Two Who Showered Flowers on CBI Team
Punjab Breaking: CBI Summons Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajveer Ghuman Amid Transfer-Posting Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget