UP SIR: Name Deleted From Voter List? EC Says You Can Re-Enrol Without Facing Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EC allows deleted UP voters to re-register via Form 6.

Clarifies no action against voters previously on electoral rolls.

Two conditions apply: no duplicate registration, valid declarations.

UP CEO directs officials to facilitate applications, raise awareness.

The Election Commission has given voters whose names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh another opportunity to get themselves registered. Such voters can submit Form 6 to have their names included in the electoral roll again, the commission has clarified.

The clarification comes amid concerns among some voters that submitting Form 6 could expose them to action for making a declaration meant for first-time inclusion in the voter list. Their apprehension stemmed from the fact that their names had featured in earlier electoral rolls but were subsequently removed during the SIR exercise.

Putting these concerns to rest, the Election Commission has made it clear that no action will be taken against such voters merely for submitting Form 6, provided they meet the prescribed conditions. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh has also issued instructions to officials across all districts to ensure compliance.

Who Can Apply Through Form 6 After UP SIR?

According to the commission's clarification, voters whose names appeared in the electoral rolls before the SIR but are missing from the revised list can apply again through Form 6.

The commission has laid down two conditions for accepting such applications:

1. The applicant's name must not already be registered in the electoral roll of another Assembly constituency.

2. All declarations made in Form 6 must comply with the applicable rules and regulations.

The clarification is intended to address concerns over the declaration in Form 6, which is ordinarily used to seek first-time inclusion in the electoral roll. The commission has assured eligible voters that they will not face action simply because their names were present in an earlier voter list.

UP CEO Directs District Officials To Ensure Compliance

Following the clarification, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer has instructed officials in all districts to implement the commission's directions strictly. Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and other concerned personnel must also be informed about the instructions.

Officials have been asked to ensure that voters do not encounter difficulties while submitting their applications. The CEO has also directed authorities to conduct awareness programmes so that more eligible people can get their names included in the electoral rolls.

The CEO has appealed to residents across Uttar Pradesh to check their registration status and ensure that their names feature in the voter list. Those whose names have been deleted from their respective Assembly constituency's electoral roll have been urged to fill out and submit Form 6 to seek re-inclusion.