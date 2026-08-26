UP: Sambhal police conducts flag march ahead of Barawafat procession

Sambhal (UP), Aug 25 (PTI): Ahead of Wednesday's Barawafat procession, police in Sambhal district conducted a flag march and area domination exercises along the procession's entire route, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi said, "A procession is scheduled here tomorrow for the festival of Barawafat. In view of this, we are conducting continuous checks and flag marches with a heavy police presence along all the procession routes." Barawafat, also known as Milad-un-Nabi is an Islamic festival that marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Local officials, along with police and PAC forces, are carrying out area domination exercises and are in dialogue with the relevant stakeholders and procession organising committees, he said.

He added that the police are fully prepared for all upcoming festivals. We have listed all the organising committees -- be it for Barawafat, Raksha Bandhan or Janmashtami events -- and have devised specific deployment plans for each location based on local conditions. Arrangements are being made accordingly to ensure all festivals pass off safely.

"Our utmost effort is to ensure that the local public faces no hardship or inconvenience," he said.

He said that they are maintaining continuous surveillance using both drone cameras and the installed CCTV network.

A dedicated team has been formed to monitor social media and track all related activities. Strict and immediate action will be taken against anyone attempting to spread rumours or disseminate false information, ensuring that no one engages in such conduct in the future, Tripathi said. PTI COR NAV SHS

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