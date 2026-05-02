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HomeNewsIndiaUP’s Expressways Get Futuristic Upgrade With AI Monitoring And Swiss Sensors

UP’s Expressways Get Futuristic Upgrade With AI Monitoring And Swiss Sensors

The technology-driven monitoring system is being deployed as part of the state’s broader push to create a “smart road network”.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 May 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh integrates AI and Swiss sensors for smart road monitoring.
  • Real-time data from specialized vehicles assesses road quality during construction.
  • AI software classifies road conditions, ensuring objective quality assessment.

Uttar Pradesh’s expressway construction model has moved beyond traditional infrastructure development, with the state integrating Artificial Intelligence and Swiss sensor technology into its road network to improve quality, safety and long-term durability.

The technology-driven monitoring system is being deployed as part of the state’s broader push to create a “smart road network”.

AI And Swiss Tech Integrated Into Monitoring

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has partnered with Switzerland’s ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories AG to introduce data-driven, real-time monitoring in expressway construction.

The technology has already been deployed on the Ganga Expressway inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Real-Time Monitoring

Traditionally, road quality assessments were conducted after construction was completed, often increasing the time and cost required to rectify defects.

Under the new system, sensor-based modules continuously monitor road quality during construction itself, enabling deficiencies to be identified and corrected immediately.

Scientific Road Assessment

At the centre of the system is a specially equipped vehicle fitted with seven accelerometer sensors.

The vehicle travels across every lane of an expressway, collecting data on surface uniformity, elevation variations and vibrations.

Officials said the data provides a scientific assessment of road conditions and is considered significantly more accurate than conventional visual inspections.

AI Software Grades Road Quality

Data collected through the sensors is processed using AI software, which classifies road quality into categories such as “Excellent,” “Good,” and “Poor.”

The system is designed to ensure objective quality assessment while increasing accountability of construction agencies.

Officials said the AI-based mechanism can detect even minor defects, allowing corrective action to be taken in time.

AI Cameras To Enforce Traffic Rules

The use of AI is also being extended to the operational phase of expressways.

AI-enabled cameras will identify traffic violations such as overspeeding and wrong-lane driving automatically.

The government said this will strengthen enforcement and help reduce road accidents.

Shift Towards Smart Infrastructure

Officials said the initiative marks a shift from conventional infrastructure development to smart infrastructure planning.

Expressways are being positioned not merely as transport corridors but as intelligent networks driven by data, technology and integrated management systems.

The move signals a new phase in the state’s infrastructure strategy, with focus expanding beyond construction to include technology integration, quality control and safety enhancement.

Before You Go

Elections Update: Security Tightened in Bengal as Re-Polling Witnesses Protest Over Alleged Intimidation

Frequently Asked Questions

What new technologies are being integrated into Uttar Pradesh's expressway construction?

Uttar Pradesh is integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Swiss sensor technology into its expressway network. This aims to improve quality, safety, and long-term durability.

How does the new technology improve road quality assessment?

Sensor-based modules continuously monitor road quality during construction, allowing immediate identification and correction of deficiencies. This is more efficient than traditional post-construction assessments.

What kind of data is collected by the sensor-equipped vehicle?

The vehicle collects data on surface uniformity, elevation variations, and vibrations. This provides a scientific and accurate assessment of road conditions.

How does AI software grade road quality?

AI software processes the sensor data to classify road quality into categories like 'Excellent,' 'Good,' and 'Poor.' This ensures objective assessment and increases accountability.

How will AI be used after the expressways are built?

AI-enabled cameras will be used to automatically detect traffic violations such as overspeeding and wrong-lane driving. This will enhance enforcement and reduce accidents.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
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UP’s Expressways AI Monitoring Swiss Sensors
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