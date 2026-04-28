UP's Banda sizzles at at 47.6 deg C, highest in country

Lucknow, Apr 27 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh's Banda was the hottest place in the country on Monday at 47.6 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches above normal, the local meteorological department said.

Jhansi, with a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal, also figured in the list of cities across India where the maximum temperature breached the 45-degree mark on Monday.

The heatwave conditions were confined to Jhansi, Orai and Banda in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

Banda at 47.6 degrees Celsius recorded its highest temperature in April, surpassing its previous record of 47.4 degrees Celsius recorded on April 30, 2022, and April 25 this year, the weather office said.

The state capital Lucknow recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The mercury breached the 44-degree mark in Agra (44.4 degrees), and in Prayagraj, Hamirpur and Orai, where it rose to 44.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Met department said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty winds are likely at isolated places over western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The weather office said in a statement that under the influence of moist lower tropospheric easterlies caused by an east-west trough, a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius or more was observed across the state, except in the Bundelkhand region.

As a result, heatwave conditions remained confined to Jhansi, Jalaun and Banda in the Bundelkhand region.

The MeT department also said that a significant drop in temperature is expected across Bundelkhand and other parts of the state from tomorrow onwards. PTI NAV ARI ARI

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