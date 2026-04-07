UP: Road crash leads to recovery of abducted Gurugram man; kidnapped children among injured

Bareilly (UP), Apr 6 (PTI): Two children injured in a fatal road accident here were found to have been abducted from Gurugram, and police have also rescued their kidnapped father, an official said on Monday.

The development came after a Bolero vehicle met with an accident on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in the CB Ganj area on Sunday, leaving five people dead and five injured. The injured included the two children.

Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek stated that during questioning, the injured driver, Prince, failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the children and other occupants.

"On sustained interrogation, he revealed that the children and their father, Manoj, an auto driver in Gurugram, had been abducted," Pareek said.

According to police, Manoj had opposed the accused Manmohan's desire to marry his minor adopted daughter, leading to the abduction of Manoj and his two children from Gurugram.

A case in this regard had already been registered at DLF Phase-1 police station on a complaint by Manoj's wife.

Police said the accused were on their way to return the children when the accident occurred.

Based on the driver's inputs, police rescued Manoj from a house belonging to the father of Manmohan, who was one of the people who died in the accident.

Haryana Police has been informed, and further investigation will be carried out by them, officials said. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)