Reported as country's first case, the Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against a Rampur family for allegedly submitting false information during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The case, filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, marks the first such action in the state during this year’s voter list update.

Fraud Detected During Digitisation of Forms

The complaint centres around Noorjahan, a resident of Rampur’s Jwala Nagar, who allegedly filled out voter enumeration forms on behalf of her two sons — Aamir Khan and Danish Khan — despite both having lived abroad for several years in Dubai and Kuwait.

According to officials, discrepancies surfaced during the digitisation of SIR forms when Booth Level Officers (BLOs) noticed that the signatures on the forms for Aamir (voter number 645) and Danish (voter number 648) appeared inconsistent. A supervisor, Dinesh Kumar, later confirmed during verification that the signatures belonged not to the sons but to their mother.

Field Inspection Reveals Long-Term Absence

A subsequent field inspection further validated that neither Aamir nor Danish had been living at their registered address for a considerable period. Despite this, their SIR forms had been submitted as if they were still residing in Rampur.

District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said the findings clearly indicated that incorrect information had been submitted intentionally. “Any attempt to hide facts or provide false details is a serious violation of election rules,” he noted, emphasising that the district is conducting the SIR exercise with “full transparency and strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines.”

FIR Filed Under BNS and Election Law

Following the discovery, the assistant registration officer lodged a complaint leading to the registration of an FIR at the Civil Lines police station. Noorjahan and her sons have been booked under:

BNS Section 237 – using a declaration known to be false

BNS Section 318 (2) – cheating

Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 – making a false statement in relation to electoral rolls

No arrests have been made so far.

Administration Issues Stern Warning to Voters

Authorities reiterated that:

Voter forms must be submitted only from an individual’s actual place of residence

Providing false information or creating duplicate entries is punishable under ECI rules

Genuine mistakes can be corrected through rollback requests via BLOs

However, officials stressed that deliberate attempts to manipulate electoral records will face strict legal consequences.

Ensuring Transparency in Electoral Rolls

Calling for public cooperation, the district magistrate urged all residents to furnish accurate and updated personal details during the ongoing revision exercise. “The integrity of the electoral rolls depends on truthful information. Any intentional violation will be dealt with firmly,” he said.

The Rampur case now stands as a strong message to voters across the state: the administration will not hesitate to act against those attempting to tamper with official electoral data.