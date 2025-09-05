UP Reels Under Floods As Ganga & Yamuna Swell, NCR Waterlogged After Heavy Monsoon Rain: Videos

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including regions adjoining the National Capital Region (NCR), are grappling with flood-like conditions as the Yamuna continues to swell following days of heavy monsoon showers.

Drone visuals from Noida’s Sector 135 at 10:15 AM on Friday revealed vast stretches under water, with overflowing streams breaching urban limits. In Delhi, the Nigam Bodh Ghat remained submerged, prompting authorities to deploy high-capacity pumps in an effort to drain the accumulated water. Officials warned that the situation remains precarious as river levels show no sign of receding.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Parts of NCR continue to remain flooded as River Yamuna overflows and enters the cities, following heavy rainfall.



Drone visuals from Noida Sector 135 shot at 10.15 am pic.twitter.com/IGyJlO9UbV — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

In Prayagraj, the flood threat has intensified as both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers rose sharply after upstream dams released excess water. Combined with persistent rainfall, the release has left several low-lying areas vulnerable, pushing local authorities to stay on high alert.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna rises in Prayagraj as dams on the western and northern sides of the district release water, following rainfall. pic.twitter.com/rFCoLhwSy9 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Weather Outlook

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the monsoon remained active over western Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours, with light to moderate rain across many locations. Isolated pockets recorded heavy to very heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Forecasts suggest scattered rain and thundershowers in both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh on September 5. Looking ahead, rainfall activity is expected to ease, with only isolated showers predicted between September 6 and 7.

For Lucknow and surrounding areas, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies, strong surface winds during the day, and a slim chance of drizzle. The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 34°C and a minimum of 27°C. Najibabad reported the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 22°C.