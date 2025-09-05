UP Reels Under Floods As Ganga & Yamuna Swell, NCR Waterlogged After Heavy Monsoon Rain: Videos

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaUP Reels Under Floods As Ganga & Yamuna Swell, NCR Waterlogged After Heavy Monsoon Rain: Videos

Heavy monsoon rains and dam releases caused severe flooding in Uttar Pradesh, particularly near NCR and Prayagraj, as the Yamuna and Ganga rivers overflowed.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including regions adjoining the National Capital Region (NCR), are grappling with flood-like conditions as the Yamuna continues to swell following days of heavy monsoon showers.

Drone visuals from Noida’s Sector 135 at 10:15 AM on Friday revealed vast stretches under water, with overflowing streams breaching urban limits. In Delhi, the Nigam Bodh Ghat remained submerged, prompting authorities to deploy high-capacity pumps in an effort to drain the accumulated water. Officials warned that the situation remains precarious as river levels show no sign of receding.

In Prayagraj, the flood threat has intensified as both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers rose sharply after upstream dams released excess water. Combined with persistent rainfall, the release has left several low-lying areas vulnerable, pushing local authorities to stay on high alert.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Outlook

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the monsoon remained active over western Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours, with light to moderate rain across many locations. Isolated pockets recorded heavy to very heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Forecasts suggest scattered rain and thundershowers in both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh on September 5. Looking ahead, rainfall activity is expected to ease, with only isolated showers predicted between September 6 and 7.

For Lucknow and surrounding areas, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies, strong surface winds during the day, and a slim chance of drizzle. The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 34°C and a minimum of 27°C. Najibabad reported the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 22°C.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Embed widget