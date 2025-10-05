Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Records 3.88 Lakh Revenue Case Disposals In September; Lucknow, Jaunpur Lead

Under CM Yogi's leadership, UP resolved 3.88 lakh revenue cases in September. Lucknow led with 21,296 cases, while Jaunpur topped district courts with 704 cases, achieving 281.6% of its target.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 07:48 AM (IST)
Lucknow, October 4: Under the proactive leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a notable surge in the resolution of revenue cases. The Chief Minister personally reviews district-wise progress every month, ensuring greater accountability and efficiency in the system.

Driven by a targeted fast-track strategy, the state’s revenue dispute resolution has shown remarkable improvement. According to the September report from the Revenue Courts Computerized Case Management System (RCCMS), Lucknow topped the list with 21,296 cases resolved, while Jaunpur stood out as the best-performing district at the local level, maintaining its lead in revenue case disposal throughout the year.

The outcome reflects the Yogi government’s emphasis on timely justice, transparency, and good governance in revenue matters. The Chief Minister has directed all districts to prioritise the disposal of pending disputes, ensuring swift relief to citizens while boosting administrative accountability.

As per the RCCMS September data, a total of 3,88,145 revenue cases were resolved across Uttar Pradesh.

Top-performing districts:

Lucknow: 21,296 cases — highest in the state

Prayagraj: 11,396 cases — second

Shahjahanpur: 9,075 cases — third

Jaunpur: 8,856 cases — fourth

Gorakhpur: 8,448 cases — fifth

Jaunpur leads at district court level

According to Jaunpur DM Dr. Dinesh Chandra Singh, the district’s progress aligns with the Chief Minister’s directives. The RCCMS report shows that five revenue courts in Jaunpur collectively disposed of 704 cases, far exceeding the standard monthly target of 250 cases — a remarkable 281.6% achievement rate.

Among district-level courts, Jaunpur ranked first with 704 cases resolved, followed by Lakhimpur Kheri (415 cases) and Basti (412 cases). Notable performances include Fatehpur DM Court, which resolved 79 cases against a target of 30 (263.33% completion), Jaunpur DM Court with 77 cases, and Kushinagar DM Court with 67.

In land revenue case disposal, Jaunpur again led the state, with the Additional DM (Land Revenue) resolving 251 cases against a standard of 50. Ghazipur followed with 30 cases, Mirzapur with 24, and the Additional DM (Finance and Revenue) with 21, securing third place statewide.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 07:48 AM (IST)
Revenue Case Disposal Yogi Adityanath Monitoring Lucknow Top Performance Jaunpur Revenue Court RCCMS Report Uttar Pradesh Fast Justice Delivery
