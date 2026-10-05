UP Rajya Sabha Polls: BL Santosh Meets CM Yogi Ahead Of BJP Candidate List

Ahead of the BJP's list of candidates for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats up for election in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Bharatiya Janata Party national organisation general secretary BL Santosh in Lucknow on Sunday.

BL Santosh first met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence in the morning. The meeting lasted around one-and-a-half hours, from 8:30 am to 10 am, and is being considered significant in the context of Uttar Pradesh politics and the party organisation.

The meeting also saw discussions on possible candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats as well as candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is October 6. The BJP has purchased nine nomination forms for the election.