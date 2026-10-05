UP Rajya Sabha Polls 2026: Who All Are BJP Candidates? Check Full List

The BJP has announced the names of eight candidates for the upcoming 2026 Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party's Central Election Committee has given its final approval to the candidates. The list includes Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Dharampal Singh and former Etmadpur MLA Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan.

Other candidates include senior lawyer Radhakant Ojha, Uttar Pradesh BJP OBC Morcha chief Prakash Pal, former MLC Vidya Sagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, former Barabanki MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and Shruti Gangwar.

Elections are scheduled to be held for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on October 16. October 6 is the last date for filing nominations.

BJP Rajya Sabha Candidates: Who Are They?

Dharampal Singh

Dharampal Singh is a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, holding the Livestock and Dairy Development portfolio. He is also an MLA from the Aonla Assembly constituency in Bareilly.

He is considered a prominent OBC (Lodhi Rajput) leader from western Uttar Pradesh and has played an active role in the BJP organisation and government for several years.

Radhakant Ojha

Radhakant Ojha is a senior lawyer from Prayagraj and former president of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association. He is considered a prominent Brahmin face with a strong presence among lawyers and the professional community.

Prakash Pal is the Uttar Pradesh BJP OBC Morcha president. He has previously served as the regional president of the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region. He represents the Gadaria/Pal OBC community and is known for his organisational work.

Vidya Sagar Sonkar

Vidya Sagar Sonkar is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and a former BJP state general secretary. He is a prominent Dalit leader from Jaunpur and the Purvanchal region and has had a strong organisational presence in the party for several years.

Gopi Krishna Pandey

Gopi Krishna Pandey is a senior organisational leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has played an active role in strengthening the party's support among the Brahmin community in the Purvanchal and Awadh regions and in organisational coordination.

Priyanka Singh Rawat

Priyanka Singh Rawat is a former MP from the Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency and a BJP state minister. She is a prominent woman leader from the Dalit (Pasi) community and has worked on public-interest issues and women's empowerment in the region.

Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan

Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan is a former MLA from Etmadpur in Agra and a senior BJP leader. He is an influential leader among the Kshatriya/Rajput community in the Braj region and has been a dedicated party worker for several years.

Shruti Gangwar

Shruti Gangwar is an active woman and youth leader of the BJP from the Rohilkhand/Bareilly region. She belongs to the Kurmi OBC community. She is also the daughter of senior BJP leader Santosh Gangwar.

With its Rajya Sabha candidates, the BJP has attempted to strike a balance across different regions and social groups in Uttar Pradesh.

Purvanchal

Vidya Sagar Sonkar comes from Purvanchal and is a former MP from the region. He belongs to the Dalit community. Radhakant Ojha, a Brahmin leader and senior lawyer, is associated with the Varanasi-Ghazipur belt and practises in Prayagraj.

Rohilkhand

Dharampal Singh comes from Rohilkhand and is a minister in the Yogi government as well as a four-time MLA. Shruti Gangwar is also from the region and belongs to the Kurmi community. She is the daughter of senior BJP leader Santosh Gangwar.

Bundelkhand

Gopi Krishna Pandey is a Brahmin leader from the Bundelkhand region and has a strong organisational presence in Kanpur. Prakash Pal belongs to the OBC community and has served as the regional president as well as the state president of the BJP OBC Morcha.

Awadh

Priyanka Singh Rawat, a Dalit leader, comes from the Awadh region and is a former MP from Barabanki. From the western region, the BJP has fielded Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, a Rajput leader and former MLA from Agra district.

The BJP's list also reflects its focus on social and regional representation. The party has given tickets to two women candidates and three candidates from OBC communities.

The party has also not fielded any outsider, instead choosing leaders with organisational or regional roots in Uttar Pradesh.