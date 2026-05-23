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HomeNewsIndiaUP: Probe ordered after man climbs onto mobile tower over land dispute, falls to death

UP: Probe ordered after man climbs onto mobile tower over land dispute, falls to death

Jaunpur (UP), May 22 (PTI): The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the death of a man who fell from atop a mobile tower after allegedly climbing onto it over grievances regarding the measurement of his land, an official said on Frida.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 May 2026 12:46 AM (IST)

Jaunpur (UP), May 22 (PTI): The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the death of a man who fell from atop a mobile tower after allegedly climbing onto it over grievances regarding the measurement of his land, an official said on Friday.

District Magistrate Samuel Paul N has constituted a three-member inquiry committee led by the additional district magistrate (ADM).

The deceased's brother, Jaishankar Yadav, said an application regarding the land measurement dispute was filed in the SDM's court in 2016.

It is alleged that in 2019, the land was measured incorrectly, and the boundary demarcation was carried out erroneously. Following this, repeated appeals were made to officials for a proper measurement; however, no action was taken, allegedly due to the influence and clout of the opposite party.

According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Devesh Singh, the deceased, Shriprakash Yadav (30), a resident of Utrejpur village in Baksa police station area had climbed atop a mobile tower on Thursday, demanding re-measurement of his land and the subsequent demarcation of boundaries.

Upon receiving information, a team from the revenue department and police arrived at the scene and attempted to persuade him to come down, but he remained adamant in his demands.

Subsequently, the revenue team commenced the land measurement process at the site.

During this, around 2.00 PM, Shriprakash Yadav suddenly fell from the tower.

In critical condition, police rushed him to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following the death, the district magistrate and the superintendent of police arrived at the hospital -- amid heavy police deployment -- and spoke with family members of the deceased.

The district magistrate said the government and the administration stand in solidarity with the bereaved family.

The inquiry committee comprises the ADM (Finance and Revenue), the project director (DRDA), and another official.

The DM said strict action would be taken against any official found guilty during the investigation. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 May 2026 01:01 AM (IST)
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