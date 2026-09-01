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English NewsNewsIndiaSetback For Owaisi Before UP Polls? AIMIM Leader Asim Waqar Likely To Join Congress

Setback For Owaisi Before UP Polls? AIMIM Leader Asim Waqar Likely To Join Congress

Sources said Waqar could join the Congress along with his entire team at 10 am on Wednesday in Delhi.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIMIM national spokesperson Asim Waqar reportedly left the party.
  • Waqar is expected to join Congress on September 2.
  • His departure impacts AIMIM before 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls.

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has suffered a major political setback, with national spokesperson and senior leader Asim Waqar leaving the party, according to sources.

Waqar may join the Congress on September 2 in Delhi. Sources said he could join the party along with his entire team at 10 am on Wednesday.

There has been no formal confirmation from the Congress regarding the reported move so far.

Waqar unhappy with AIMIM's UP organisation

Sources indicate that Waqar had been unhappy with the AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh organisation for some time and had grown displeased with some of the party's decisions.

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Waqar has been active in AIMIM for nearly 10 years and has established himself as a national spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh politics.

Before joining AIMIM, he spent nearly 20 years in politics with the Samajwadi Party.

Move could be setback for Owaisi ahead of 2027 polls

Waqar's reported move to the Congress is being seen as a major setback for Owaisi, particularly as AIMIM prepares to strengthen its presence in Muslim-majority seats ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

According to media reports, Congress Minority Affairs Department President Imran Pratapgarhi has played an important role in bringing Waqar into the party.

If Waqar joins the Congress, the move would mark a significant political shift for the senior AIMIM leader ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Asim Waqar leaving AIMIM?

Asim Waqar, AIMIM's national spokesperson, was reportedly unhappy with the party's Uttar Pradesh organization and some decisions. He had been with AIMIM for nearly 10 years.

When is Asim Waqar expected to join the Congress party?

Sources indicate Asim Waqar is expected to join the Congress party on September 2 in Delhi. He may join along with his entire team.

What was Asim Waqar's political history before joining AIMIM?

Before joining AIMIM, Asim Waqar spent nearly 20 years in politics. His prior affiliation was with the Samajwadi Party.

How does Asim Waqar's departure affect AIMIM?

His reported move is considered a major political setback for Owaisi's AIMIM. This is particularly relevant ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 09:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Owaisi AIMIM UP Polls Asim Waqar
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