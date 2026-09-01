Setback For Owaisi Before UP Polls? AIMIM Leader Asim Waqar Likely To Join Congress

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has suffered a major political setback, with national spokesperson and senior leader Asim Waqar leaving the party, according to sources.

Waqar may join the Congress on September 2 in Delhi. Sources said he could join the party along with his entire team at 10 am on Wednesday.

There has been no formal confirmation from the Congress regarding the reported move so far.

Waqar unhappy with AIMIM's UP organisation

Sources indicate that Waqar had been unhappy with the AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh organisation for some time and had grown displeased with some of the party's decisions.

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Waqar has been active in AIMIM for nearly 10 years and has established himself as a national spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh politics.

Before joining AIMIM, he spent nearly 20 years in politics with the Samajwadi Party.

Move could be setback for Owaisi ahead of 2027 polls

Waqar's reported move to the Congress is being seen as a major setback for Owaisi, particularly as AIMIM prepares to strengthen its presence in Muslim-majority seats ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

According to media reports, Congress Minority Affairs Department President Imran Pratapgarhi has played an important role in bringing Waqar into the party.

If Waqar joins the Congress, the move would mark a significant political shift for the senior AIMIM leader ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

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