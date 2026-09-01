Asim Waqar, AIMIM's national spokesperson, was reportedly unhappy with the party's Uttar Pradesh organization and some decisions. He had been with AIMIM for nearly 10 years.
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Setback For Owaisi Before UP Polls? AIMIM Leader Asim Waqar Likely To Join Congress
Sources said Waqar could join the Congress along with his entire team at 10 am on Wednesday in Delhi.
- AIMIM national spokesperson Asim Waqar reportedly left the party.
- Waqar is expected to join Congress on September 2.
- His departure impacts AIMIM before 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Asim Waqar leaving AIMIM?
When is Asim Waqar expected to join the Congress party?
Sources indicate Asim Waqar is expected to join the Congress party on September 2 in Delhi. He may join along with his entire team.
What was Asim Waqar's political history before joining AIMIM?
Before joining AIMIM, Asim Waqar spent nearly 20 years in politics. His prior affiliation was with the Samajwadi Party.
How does Asim Waqar's departure affect AIMIM?
His reported move is considered a major political setback for Owaisi's AIMIM. This is particularly relevant ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
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