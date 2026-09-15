With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the Congress is looking to reconnect with its old leaders and revive its traditional social equations. Amid this, speculation is growing over the possible return of leaders who had left the party for the BJP, with Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh and former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi emerging as prominent names.

While the possible return of the two leaders remains a matter of speculation, their comeback could give the Congress two recognisable faces and help the party rebuild its political presence in key regions such as Raebareli and Prayagraj.

At the same time, questions remain over whether their individual political influence is still as strong as it was when they left the Congress.

Could 'Ghar Wapsi' Change UP's Political Equations?

Aditi Singh's political base is rooted in Raebareli. Her father, Akhilesh Singh, served as the Raebareli Sadar MLA five times. In the 2017 Assembly elections, Aditi Singh won the Raebareli Sadar seat on a Congress ticket. She later distanced herself from the party and joined the BJP.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Singh retained the Raebareli Sadar seat on a BJP ticket. She secured 1,02,429 votes, while Samajwadi Party candidate Ram Pratap Yadav polled 95,254 votes. Her winning margin was just 7,175 votes.

This margin could become a key factor in the 2027 calculations. If Aditi Singh returns to the Congress, the question is whether her personal vote base would also move with her, or whether the BJP's organisational strength and vote transfer played a bigger role in her 2022 victory.

According to people close to Singh, she did not receive the political recognition and responsibilities she had expected within the BJP. Her supporters have also pointed to the example of Manoj Kumar Pandey, who had switched from the Samajwadi Party to the BJP and was later made a minister, while Singh did not receive a similar role in the government.

However, her return would also pose a challenge for the Congress. Her comeback could send a stronger political message if the party offers her a significant organisational responsibility rather than limiting her role to contesting an election. A senior position at the state level could also allow the Congress to project her as a prominent woman and youth leader.

Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli Win Adds To Congress' Advantage

The Congress' position in Raebareli received a boost after Rahul Gandhi won the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party has viewed his victory as a sign of its return to one of its traditional strongholds.

If Aditi Singh also returns to the Congress, the political equation in Raebareli could become more interesting. Having the MP and MLA from the same party could potentially give the Congress an organisational advantage in the district.

What Would Rita Bahuguna Joshi's Return Mean?

Rita Bahuguna Joshi has a different political profile from Aditi Singh. She was a long-time Congress leader and also served as the Uttar Pradesh Congress president. Her father, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, was one of Uttar Pradesh's prominent political leaders, giving her both a strong political legacy and extensive experience within the Congress organisation.

Joshi joined the BJP in 2016. She subsequently became an MLA from Lucknow Cantonment and won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Prayagraj on a BJP ticket.

However, the BJP did not field her in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She has since maintained a relatively low profile in active electoral politics, making her possible role ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls a subject of political discussion.

Son Mayank Joshi Could Also Be A Factor

Speculation over Rita Bahuguna Joshi's possible return also brings her son Mayank Joshi into focus.

During the 2022 Assembly elections, Mayank Joshi had reportedly sought a BJP ticket. After he was denied a ticket, a photograph of him meeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav emerged towards the end of the election campaign. This triggered speculation that he could join the SP, although he did not formally become a member of the party.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, people close to Rita Bahuguna Joshi believe she could once again seek a ticket for her son. If the Congress attempts to bring her back, it could therefore be seen as more than just Rita's 'ghar wapsi' -- it could also be an attempt to bring her political family back into the Congress fold.

If both leaders eventually return to the Congress, the party could potentially benefit in several ways:

Old faces and organisational networks: Both leaders have considerable experience of working within the Congress organisation.

Women leadership: Their return could strengthen the Congress' pool of prominent women leaders in Uttar Pradesh.

Upper-caste outreach: Rita Bahuguna Joshi's political background could help the Congress reconnect with Brahmin and other upper-caste voters.

Political narrative against BJP: The Congress could portray the return of former leaders as a sign of growing disillusionment with the BJP and the return of old Congress faces.

Congress Claims 'BJP's Ship Is Sinking'

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi attacked the BJP, alleging that the party had insulted not only its leaders but also the people.

He said Rahul Gandhi was firmly fighting against attacks on the Constitution and people's rights, adding that several leaders had left the Congress in the past but the political circumstances were now changing.

Awasthi claimed that the "BJP's ship is sinking" and asserted that the Congress would form the government in Uttar Pradesh under Rahul Gandhi's leadership in the 2027 Assembly elections.

He further claimed that the BJP would not even be able to cross the 100-seat mark in Uttar Pradesh.