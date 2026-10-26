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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Convoy Accident: UP Police Set Up SIT To Probe Security Lapses

Rahul Gandhi Convoy Accident: UP Police Set Up SIT To Probe Security Lapses

The team, headed by Lucknow Range IG Kiran S, will investigate the cause of the accident and examine possible lapses in security, escort arrangements and traffic management.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi's convoy vehicles collided on Purvanchal Expressway.
  • A leading vehicle suddenly braked, causing multi-car pile-up.
  • Uttar Pradesh Police formed SIT to probe accident circumstances.
  • SIT investigates negligence, security lapses, and traffic management aspects.

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the accident involving vehicles trailing the convoy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Sultanpur.

The investigation will examine the circumstances and causes of the accident and determine whether there was any negligence or lapse in security, escort arrangements or traffic management, a statement said.

The SIT has been directed to conduct a comprehensive probe into all aspects of the incident and submit a detailed report to the police headquarters at the earliest.

The probe team will be headed by Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range, Kiran S. Additional Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Brij Narayan Singh, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Sultanpur, Ram Krishna Chaturvedi, will also be part of the SIT.

The SIT was constituted on the directions of UP Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident, officials said.

The team has also been tasked with suggesting measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the statement said.

Some vehicles in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy collided on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday while he was on his way to Sultanpur for a court hearing in a defamation case against him, a police officer said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was safe, the officer said, adding the incident was not serious and no major injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 10.15 am when a private vehicle at the front of the convoy, belonging to local Congress leaders, suddenly applied the brakes for an unspecified reason, causing vehicles behind it to collide with one another, the officer told PTI.

The vehicles involved in the pile-up had joined the convoy midway with passengers, including Congress workers from neighbouring Amethi district, police said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sultanpur?

Vehicles trailing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy collided on the Purvanchal Expressway. The incident occurred while he was on his way to Sultanpur for a court hearing.

What action has the police taken regarding the convoy accident?

The Uttar Pradesh Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the accident. This team will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

What is the purpose of the Special Investigation Team (SIT)?

The SIT will investigate the accident's circumstances, causes, and any negligence. It will also suggest measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Were there any major injuries reported from the accident?

No major injuries were reported from the incident involving Rahul Gandhi's convoy. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was confirmed to be safe.

Published at : 26 Oct 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Up News
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