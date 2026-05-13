UP Police books SP spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati for anti-Brahmin remark

Ghaziabad (UP), May 12 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Brahmins, officials said.

Police have booked Bhati under Section 196(1) (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion) of the BNS based on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Ajay Sharma at the Kavinagar police station, they said.

In his complaint, Sharma sought strict action against Bhati for allegedly making comments against the Brahmin community that “hurt his religious sentiments”.

In a viral video, Bhati can be heard saying, “Neither a Brahmin is good, nor is a courtesan.” However, after the video sparked outrage, Bhati offered an apology and said certain parts of his speech were selectively excerpted and used to spread “malicious propaganda”.

Reacting to Bhati's remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the “real character and hateful mindset” of the Samajwadi Party has been exposed again.

Pathak said the "derogatory and insulting" remarks made by the Samajwadi Party spokesperson against Brahmins were condemnable and reflected the party's mentality.

“The Brahmin community, which has contributed to the nation through knowledge, culture, the Constitution and nation-building, does not deserve such language. Such remarks are extremely unfortunate,” Pathak said.

The deputy chief minister also alleged that the Samajwadi Party repeatedly made statements against Sanatan Dharma, seers and social harmony in the past.

He cited the alleged remarks made by senior Samajwadi Party leaders, including Azam Khan's controversial statement on Bharat Mata, comments by former general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya on Ramcharitmanas, remarks by a Samajwadi Party MP against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and comments against Union minister and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary.

Pathak also said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav should clarify whether Bhati's statement reflected the party's ideology.

“If not, he (Akhilesh Yadav) should show courage by taking strict action (against Bhati) and issue a public apology," Pathak said.

“The Brahmin community across the country will never accept this insult. People would democratically answer those indulging in divisive politics and spreading caste-based hatred,” he added.

Demanding strict action against Bhati, state Congress president Ajay Rai said in an X post, “The abusive language against the Brahmin community is highly condemnable. Political differences in ideology are acceptable, but insulting an entire community is completely unacceptable.” “An apology alone will not suffice. Strict disciplinary action must be taken immediately against such irresponsible leaders,” he added. PTI ABN ARI

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