AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the Johar University issue during a visit to Saharanpur, alleging that the matter was not merely about a university but about the future of education for the Muslim community. Owaisi said any action that harms the institution would directly affect the education of thousands of students studying there.

He said the AIMIM has consistently raised issues concerning people's rights and access to education. Citing data on educational attainment, Owaisi claimed that although Muslims make up nearly 19-20 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population, their representation in higher education remains disproportionately low.

According to him, only around 3.5 to 3.7 per cent of Muslims in the state are graduates, while the literacy rate among the community is approximately 53-54 per cent. He added that the educational status of Muslim women is even more worrying.

'BJP Does Not Want Muslim Children To Study'

Accusing the BJP of attempting to undermine Muslim education, Owaisi alleged that the party did not want Muslim children to receive quality education and was therefore trying to dismantle Johar University.

He said around 3,000 students are currently enrolled at the university and stressed that if there were any legal or administrative issues, they should be resolved through due process without disrupting students' education.

"Education is the strongest foundation for the progress of any society. Governments should strengthen educational institutions instead of dragging them into controversies and affecting students' futures," he said.

Refers To Ambedkar While Speaking On Political Leadership

Owaisi also said AIMIM's objective is to build independent political leadership within society.

Referring to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, Owaisi said Ambedkar had once been asked about the role of elected representatives. According to Owaisi, Ambedkar had remarked at the time that some people speak only as a formality.

He said that observation, in his view, continues to hold relevance in today's political system.