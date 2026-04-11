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HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: UP Lawyer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight, Killers Struggle To Flee As Bike Stalls

On Cam: UP Lawyer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight, Killers Struggle To Flee As Bike Stalls

UP Mirzapur Advocate Shot Dead: Senior lawyer Rajiv Singh was shot dead during a morning walk; attackers fled after their bike briefly failed to start.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Advocate Rajiv Singh was shot dead during morning walk.
  • Attackers’ escape momentarily stalled by motorcycle trouble.
  • Victim had previously feared for his life.
  • Investigation underway into lawyer’s murder motive.

UP Mirzapur Advocate Shot Dead: A brazen daylight murder in Mirzapur has sent shockwaves through the region after senior advocate Rajiv Singh was shot dead while out for his morning walk on Saturday. The attack, captured on CCTV in the Katwaru Ka Pura locality, shows two assailants arriving on a motorcycle and approaching the 45-year-old lawyer. In a chilling sequence, one of the men got off the bike and opened fire using a crude country-made pistol, killing Singh on the spot.

UP Mirzapur Advocate Death: Attackers’ Escape Nearly Foiled

Moments after the shooting, panic briefly gripped the attackers themselves when their motorcycle refused to start. CCTV footage reveals the rider repeatedly attempting to kick-start the vehicle as tension mounted at the scene, as per a report on India Today.

During this time, a few locals cautiously moved closer, only to retreat when one of the assailants brandished the firearm at them. After several tense moments, the bike finally roared to life, allowing the attackers to flee.

The dramatic escape has become a key focus for investigators, who are closely examining the footage for leads.

Victim Had Feared For His Life

Police officials confirmed that Singh, a practicing lawyer and former village head, had earlier expressed concerns about threats to his life. He had reportedly survived two previous attempts on his life, raising questions about the circumstances leading up to Saturday’s killing.

Authorities also revealed that Singh had submitted a formal application warning of potential danger, indicating that he may have been under perceived risk for some time.

Probe Underway, Motive Unclear

Following the incident, Singh’s body was taken for post-mortem examination as part of standard procedure. Police teams have launched an extensive investigation and are working to identify the attackers using CCTV footage and local intelligence.

Investigators are currently exploring multiple angles, including whether the murder was linked to Singh’s professional work as a lawyer or stemmed from personal enmity. As the probe continues, authorities are under pressure to swiftly bring those responsible to justice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was shot dead in Mirzapur?

Senior advocate Rajiv Singh was shot dead while on his morning walk. He was 45 years old.

How did the attackers carry out the murder?

Two assailants on a motorcycle approached Rajiv Singh. One got off and shot him with a country-made pistol.

Did the attackers have any trouble escaping?

Yes, their motorcycle initially refused to start, causing a brief panic. They eventually managed to flee.

Had the victim expressed fears for his safety before?

Yes, Rajiv Singh had previously expressed concerns about threats to his life and had survived two prior attempts.

What is the current status of the investigation?

Police are investigating the murder using CCTV footage and local intelligence. The motive is still unclear and they are exploring various angles.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Crime News Mirzapur Advocate Murder Rajiv Singh Shooting
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