On Cam: UP Lawyer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight, Killers Struggle To Flee As Bike Stalls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Advocate Rajiv Singh was shot dead during morning walk.

Attackers’ escape momentarily stalled by motorcycle trouble.

Victim had previously feared for his life.

Investigation underway into lawyer’s murder motive.

UP Mirzapur Advocate Shot Dead: A brazen daylight murder in Mirzapur has sent shockwaves through the region after senior advocate Rajiv Singh was shot dead while out for his morning walk on Saturday. The attack, captured on CCTV in the Katwaru Ka Pura locality, shows two assailants arriving on a motorcycle and approaching the 45-year-old lawyer. In a chilling sequence, one of the men got off the bike and opened fire using a crude country-made pistol, killing Singh on the spot.

UP Mirzapur Advocate Death: Attackers’ Escape Nearly Foiled

Moments after the shooting, panic briefly gripped the attackers themselves when their motorcycle refused to start. CCTV footage reveals the rider repeatedly attempting to kick-start the vehicle as tension mounted at the scene, as per a report on India Today.

During this time, a few locals cautiously moved closer, only to retreat when one of the assailants brandished the firearm at them. After several tense moments, the bike finally roared to life, allowing the attackers to flee.

Two bike born shooters shot dead lawyer, Rajiv Kumar Singh in broad daylight.



Rajiv was on his way to court when he was attacked.



The shooters fled after the attack.... pic.twitter.com/gTx2K31rXt — Manish Pangotra🇮🇳 (@ManishPangotra5) April 11, 2026

The dramatic escape has become a key focus for investigators, who are closely examining the footage for leads.

Victim Had Feared For His Life

Police officials confirmed that Singh, a practicing lawyer and former village head, had earlier expressed concerns about threats to his life. He had reportedly survived two previous attempts on his life, raising questions about the circumstances leading up to Saturday’s killing.

Authorities also revealed that Singh had submitted a formal application warning of potential danger, indicating that he may have been under perceived risk for some time.

Probe Underway, Motive Unclear

Following the incident, Singh’s body was taken for post-mortem examination as part of standard procedure. Police teams have launched an extensive investigation and are working to identify the attackers using CCTV footage and local intelligence.

Investigators are currently exploring multiple angles, including whether the murder was linked to Singh’s professional work as a lawyer or stemmed from personal enmity. As the probe continues, authorities are under pressure to swiftly bring those responsible to justice.