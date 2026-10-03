Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED attached Uttar Pradesh teacher's property over fraud.

Maulana Khan concealed British citizenship, drew salary, pension.

Property covers Rs 53.46 lakh, deemed proceeds of crime.

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached a property worth Rs 53.46 lakh belonging to a Uttar Pradesh madrasa teacher accused of continuing to receive government salary and pension despite obtaining British citizenship. The action concerns Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, who allegedly became a British citizen in December 2013 but continued to remain on the rolls of a government-aided madrasa and receive benefits from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Property Attached In UP

The ED's Lucknow zonal office attached a residential plot measuring 189.75 square metres in Sant Kabir Nagar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The property is valued at Rs 53.46 lakh and belongs to Khan.

According to the ED, the attachment followed an investigation into allegations that Khan concealed his change in citizenship while continuing to draw government payments.

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British Citizenship Allegedly Concealed

The agency said Khan acquired British citizenship in December 2013, following which he ceased to be an Indian citizen.

Despite this, he allegedly continued working as an assistant teacher at a government-aided madrasa in Mubarakpur, Azamgarh. The ED said his employment records showed him as being in service between 2007 and 2017.

The agency alleged that Khan continued receiving his salary during this period even though his service had not been verified.

Pension Followed Service Gaps

The Minority Welfare and Waqf Department later conducted an inquiry into Khan's service record. According to the ED, the inquiry found that his service between 2007 and 2017 had not undergone verification.

Despite the reported gap, Khan was granted voluntary retirement in 2017 and subsequently received a regular pension, the agency said.

The ED said payments made to Khan by the Uttar Pradesh government, including salary, pension, GPF and other allowances, totalled around Rs 53.46 lakh.

The agency described the amount as "proceeds of crime" under the PMLA.

Indian IDs Used For Property

The ED further alleged that Khan used Indian identity documents to acquire immovable properties in Sant Kabir Nagar.

According to the agency, he used his surrendered Indian passport as well as documents including his PAN, Aadhaar and Voter ID in connection with the property purchases.

The agency said Rs 53.46 lakh was credited to Khan's bank account by the Uttar Pradesh government through salary, pension and GPF payments. Since the funds had allegedly been dissipated, the ED said it attached the property of equivalent value.

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Probe Began With UP FIR

The money laundering investigation originated from an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, according to the ED.

The agency conducted searches linked to the case in February as part of its investigation.

The latest property attachment is provisional and has been made under the PMLA. The allegations form part of the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.