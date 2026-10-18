Posters titled ‘Anti-India Dashanan Ravana’ have become a talking point in Lucknow after appearing at several intersections across the city. The posters feature the faces of former MP Atiq Ahmed, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and American businessman Elon Musk, among others. They are reportedly the work of the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan.

The posters depict 10 individuals as the different heads of Ravana. Apart from Atiq Ahmed, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Elon Musk, the faces include US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus, George Soros, Prashant Bhushan and Mukhtar Ansari.

Through the posters, the organisation has accused these individuals of engaging in activities against India and attempting to destabilise the country.

Sanatan Raksha Sangathan Levels Serious Allegations

The Sanatan Raksha Sangathan has alleged that some of the individuals featured in the posters have been associated with attempts to destabilise India's political and social systems.

The organisation has referred to Elon Musk's social media posts, alleged anti-India remarks by Ilhan Omar and her visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

It has also cited Muhammad Yunus's role following the change of power in Bangladesh and alleged objectionable remarks concerning India's northeastern states. George Soros has been accused of attempting to destabilise India.

Akhilesh Yadav, Prashant Bhushan Also Targeted

The posters also target Akhilesh Yadav and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. The organisation alleges that Yadav has shared a platform with people who have spoken about a coup in India.

Prashant Bhushan has also been accused of making statements publicly advocating a coup, according to the organisation.

The posters have drawn attention at several intersections in Lucknow, triggering discussion in the city. However, the allegations levelled against the individuals featured in them are claims made by the organisation and have not been independently verified.