UP: IPL betting racket busted; 5 arrested, Rs 3.91 crore cash seized

Kanpur, Apr 22 (PTI): In a crackdown on IPL betting, Kanpur Police on Wednesday busted a racket, arresting five persons and seizing Rs 3.91 crore in cash along with betting equipment.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI that the accused were operating through an illegal website and mobile app, Bethub24.com, using a network of "master IDs" and sub-IDs to facilitate online gambling.

The action followed multiple complaints about large-scale IPL betting in the city, Lal said. Acting on a tip-off, police teams intercepted a vehicle near Govindpuri bridge Tuesday night and caught two accused placing bets on mobile phones, he added.

Their interrogation led the police to a rented accommodation in Kidwai Nagar, where three more accused were arrested, Lal said further.

During the raid, police recovered Rs 3.91 crore in cash, three currency-counting machines, a currency verification machine, mobile phones, and other materials used for betting operations.

The arrested have been identified as Karthik Lakhwani and Rajkumar, who allegedly managed betting operations, and Kalpesh, Ravi Nai, and Vishnu from Gujarat, who were responsible for transporting and handling cash, he added.

The alleged kingpin, Manish alias "Professor", is absconding. His last known location was traced to Pune, and efforts are underway to track and arrest him.

Police said the group lured users through social media links, prompting them to download the app and create betting accounts. Winnings up to one lakh were transferred online, while larger amounts were settled in cash.

The accused also admitted to manipulating outcomes to ensure losses for high-stakes bettors.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Lakhwani, who runs a butter paper factory, and Rajkumar procured the master betting ID from the absconding kingpin.

The Gujarat-based accused were paid monthly salaries ranging between Rs 13,000 and Rs 20,000 for managing cash logistics.

The seized amount has been reported to the Income Tax Department and will be handed over after due procedure, police said. PTI CORR ABN MPL MPL

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