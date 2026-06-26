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English NewsNewsIndiaUP govt plans Kashi-style corridor for Tameshwarnath Dham in Sant Kabir Nagar

UP govt plans Kashi-style corridor for Tameshwarnath Dham in Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jun 25 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state government is planning to develop a grand corridor at Tameshwarnath Dham in Sant Kabir Nagar on the lines of the redeveloped temple precincts in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Vindhyacha.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jun 25 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state government is planning to develop a grand corridor at Tameshwarnath Dham in Sant Kabir Nagar on the lines of the redeveloped temple precincts in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Vindhyachal.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 139 development projects worth over Rs 475 crore in Sant Kabir Nagar and neighbouring Gorakhpur, Adityanath said that the proposed corridor would give a new identity to Tameshwarnath Dham and accelerate the region's development.

"The government wants to develop a grand corridor at Tameshwarnath Dham in Sant Kabir Nagar on the lines of the redeveloped temple precincts in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Vindhyachal," he said, calling for public support.

The chief minister said the government was working on plans to develop the shrine, along with other religious sites such as Baijunath Dham, and described the initiative as both a tribute to faith and an acknowledgement of the legacy of those who established such heritage sites.

He said the projects unveiled on Thursday included development works worth about Rs 225 crore in Dhanghata assembly constituency and around Rs 251 crore in Khajani assembly constituency.

Highlighting regional development, Adityanath said connectivity through the Purvanchal Expressway had transformed areas once considered backward by linking them directly with Lucknow and creating new opportunities for investment and employment.

He also said the Ramsar-listed Bakhira Lake was being developed as an eco-tourism destination, while educational and healthcare infrastructure in the region was being strengthened through new colleges, polytechnics and skill-development institutions. PTI KIS KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 12:17 AM (IST)
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