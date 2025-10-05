Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUP Govt Launches Mission Shakti 5.0 To Boost Women’s Safety And Self-Reliance

UP Govt Launches Mission Shakti 5.0 To Boost Women’s Safety And Self-Reliance

Mission Shakti 5.0 empowers women across UP with self-defense, safety training, and awareness during Girl Child Week.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 08:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mission Shakti 5.0 is taking bold strides to enhance women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance, coinciding with International Girl Child Week (October 3–11, 2025). As part of this 90-day special drive, the Women and Child Development Department has launched Self-Defense Workshops across districts, blocks, and villages, giving girls and women hands-on training in personal safety, legal awareness, and government support systems.

These workshops cover practical self-defense techniques, emergency preparedness, helpline access, and cybersecurity awareness. In schools, experts guided students on how to stay safe in social and personal environments. Participants actively engaged in the sessions, building confidence and a proactive mindset toward personal and community safety.

Girls Trained To Make Full Use of Government Programs

Officials stressed that women should not stay silent in difficult situations. Instead, they should take protective measures and make use of available government and social support. The campaign also highlights pathways for women to access government schemes, strengthening their independence and self-reliance.

Leena Johri, Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, emphasized that initiatives like this are as vital as formal education for girls. She noted that Mission Shakti 5.0 is not just a safety program but a movement for empowerment, fostering a secure, inclusive environment and equipping women with the knowledge and skills to protect themselves. Across Uttar Pradesh, the campaign has elevated women’s empowerment, making safety, respect, and self-confidence a shared societal priority.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Women Empowerment Women Safety Government Schemes UTTAR PRADESH Mission Shakti 5.0 Self-defense Training Girl Child Week Women Self-reliance Legal Awareness Cybersecurity Awareness
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
World
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
World
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget