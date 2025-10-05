UP Govt Launches Mission Shakti 5.0 To Boost Women’s Safety And Self-Reliance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mission Shakti 5.0 is taking bold strides to enhance women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance, coinciding with International Girl Child Week (October 3–11, 2025). As part of this 90-day special drive, the Women and Child Development Department has launched Self-Defense Workshops across districts, blocks, and villages, giving girls and women hands-on training in personal safety, legal awareness, and government support systems.

These workshops cover practical self-defense techniques, emergency preparedness, helpline access, and cybersecurity awareness. In schools, experts guided students on how to stay safe in social and personal environments. Participants actively engaged in the sessions, building confidence and a proactive mindset toward personal and community safety.

Girls Trained To Make Full Use of Government Programs

Officials stressed that women should not stay silent in difficult situations. Instead, they should take protective measures and make use of available government and social support. The campaign also highlights pathways for women to access government schemes, strengthening their independence and self-reliance.

Leena Johri, Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, emphasized that initiatives like this are as vital as formal education for girls. She noted that Mission Shakti 5.0 is not just a safety program but a movement for empowerment, fostering a secure, inclusive environment and equipping women with the knowledge and skills to protect themselves. Across Uttar Pradesh, the campaign has elevated women’s empowerment, making safety, respect, and self-confidence a shared societal priority.