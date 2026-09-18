UP governor, CM jointly inaugurate 'Gangasagar Namo Namah' project in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday jointly inaugurated the 'Gangasagar Namo Namah' project developed at the Jan Bhawan campus here on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday.

After inauguration, dignitaries visited the Gangasagar site at Jan Bhavan, followed by a traditional Ganga aarti.

Students of Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Jan Bhawan, and girls from the Government Children's Home (Girls), Sindhi Kheda presented cultural programmes after the aarti, a statement said.

Governor's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sudhir Mahadev Bobde said the project, conceptualised and developed under Patel's leadership would give the Jan Bhawan campus a distinctive cultural, spiritual and natural identity.

Developed at a total cost of Rs 6.41 crore, the project has two major components -- 'Gangotri to Gangasagar' and the 'Gangasagar Fountain', Bobde said.

The project features a statue of Lord Shiva symbolising Kailash Dham, a symbolic representation of Mansarovar and marble replicas of the four major pilgrimage sites -- Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

It also symbolically depicts the Sangam at Prayagraj, the famed ghats of Varanasi and, finally, the journey to Gangasagar, he said.

Special emphasis has been laid on environmental conservation and development of green spaces under the project. Around 40 saplings belonging to 17 tree species and 6,000 plants comprising nearly 100 varieties of shrubs have been planted, Bobde said.

He expressed confidence that the project would offer visitors to Jan Bhawan more than a visual experience, providing an opportunity to understand and experience Indian culture, spiritual traditions, environmental conservation and the significance of the Ganga.

As part of programmes held at Jan Bhawan to mark Modi's 76th birthday, HPV vaccination was also administered to 100 girls aged between nine and 14 years, the statement said.

Besides, officials and employees of Jan Bhawan adopted 76 tuberculosis patients and distributed nutrition kits among them, it added. PTI ABN SKY SKY

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