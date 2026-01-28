Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Government Launches Agriculture Helpline To Ease Access For Farmers

UP Government Launches Agriculture Helpline To Ease Access For Farmers

The helpline will provide comprehensive information related to Agriculture Department programmes and initiatives through a single phone call.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
The Yogi Adityanath government has launched a dedicated helpline aimed at easing access to information for farmers across Uttar Pradesh. With the new service in place, farmers will no longer need to make repeated visits to government offices to seek details about Agriculture Department schemes.


UP Government Launches Agriculture Helpline To Ease Access For Farmers

The helpline was launched on Wednesday at the Directorate of Agriculture in Lucknow.

Helpline Details And Timings

Farmers can access the service by calling 0522-2317003 from Monday to Friday, between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. The helpline will provide comprehensive information related to Agriculture Department programmes and initiatives through a single phone call.


UP Government Launches Agriculture Helpline To Ease Access For Farmers

Inauguration By Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, along with Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, inaugurated the helpline at the Directorate of Agriculture. Senior officials present at the launch included Agriculture Secretary Indra Vikram Singh, Agriculture Director Pankaj Tripathi, Additional Director Ashutosh Mishra, Joint Director Bureau Akhilesh Kumar Singh, and other department officials.

Schemes, Subsidies And Digital Services Covered

Explaining the objective of the initiative, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said, “The objective of this helpline is to ensure that farmers do not have to wander or make repeated visits for information about schemes. By simply calling from their mobile phones, farmers can obtain details about subsidies, schemes, solar pumps, and all other related information provided by the department. Through a single dial, information related to the digital agriculture survey and farmer registry will be available.”

He added that farmers would also be able to access information on solar pumps, subsidies on agricultural machinery, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

“By pressing five, farmers can also access information related to the Agriculture Department schemes. Farmers can obtain details about agricultural inputs related to crop production, profitable schemes, new agricultural machinery, research, and innovations, helping them increase agricultural production and profitability.”

Statewide Access For Farmers

The helpline is intended to serve farmers across the state, offering a centralised source of information on departmental schemes, subsidies and digital initiatives, with the aim of improving convenience and outreach.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the new helpline for farmers in Uttar Pradesh?

The helpline aims to provide farmers with easy access to information about Agriculture Department schemes, subsidies, and digital services, eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices.

How can farmers contact the new helpline and what are its operating hours?

Farmers can call 0522-2317003 from Monday to Friday, between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm, to get information.

What kind of information can farmers get from this helpline?

The helpline offers details on schemes, subsidies, solar pumps, agricultural machinery, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, digital agriculture surveys, and farmer registry.

Who inaugurated the new farmer helpline?

The helpline was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh at the Directorate of Agriculture in Lucknow.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Government Farmers Agriculture Helpline Up Govt Launches Agriculture Helpline
