UP Government Launches Agriculture Helpline To Ease Access For Farmers

The Yogi Adityanath government has launched a dedicated helpline aimed at easing access to information for farmers across Uttar Pradesh. With the new service in place, farmers will no longer need to make repeated visits to government offices to seek details about Agriculture Department schemes.





The helpline was launched on Wednesday at the Directorate of Agriculture in Lucknow.

Helpline Details And Timings

Farmers can access the service by calling 0522-2317003 from Monday to Friday, between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. The helpline will provide comprehensive information related to Agriculture Department programmes and initiatives through a single phone call.





Inauguration By Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, along with Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, inaugurated the helpline at the Directorate of Agriculture. Senior officials present at the launch included Agriculture Secretary Indra Vikram Singh, Agriculture Director Pankaj Tripathi, Additional Director Ashutosh Mishra, Joint Director Bureau Akhilesh Kumar Singh, and other department officials.

Schemes, Subsidies And Digital Services Covered

Explaining the objective of the initiative, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said, “The objective of this helpline is to ensure that farmers do not have to wander or make repeated visits for information about schemes. By simply calling from their mobile phones, farmers can obtain details about subsidies, schemes, solar pumps, and all other related information provided by the department. Through a single dial, information related to the digital agriculture survey and farmer registry will be available.”

He added that farmers would also be able to access information on solar pumps, subsidies on agricultural machinery, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

“By pressing five, farmers can also access information related to the Agriculture Department schemes. Farmers can obtain details about agricultural inputs related to crop production, profitable schemes, new agricultural machinery, research, and innovations, helping them increase agricultural production and profitability.”

Statewide Access For Farmers

The helpline is intended to serve farmers across the state, offering a centralised source of information on departmental schemes, subsidies and digital initiatives, with the aim of improving convenience and outreach.