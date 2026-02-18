Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Government Sets Up 'Kaushal Connect Cell' To Link Youth With Industry Jobs

The new cell has been set up to ensure that major investments receive timely access to skilled workers.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 11:41 PM (IST)

In a move aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a one trillion dollar economy, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission has constituted a ‘Kaushal Connect Cell’. The initiative aims to supply trained manpower to large industries investing in the state, based on their specific requirements.

The new cell has been set up to ensure that major investments receive timely access to skilled workers. It will facilitate coordination between Invest UP and the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission to streamline training and employment processes.

SpeedUp PMU To Enable Real-Time Coordination

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, said that SpeedUp PMU has been engaged to expedite training and employment initiatives under the Mission. Through the ‘Kaushal Connect Cell’, the PMU will establish real-time coordination with investors.

The cell will function beyond routine administration, focusing on real-time tracking and daily coordination with Invest UP to monitor the progress of approved projects.

District-Wise Investment And Sectoral Manpower Mapping

The ‘Kaushal Connect Cell’ will prepare a detailed database of investments across districts and assess sector-wise manpower requirements, including automobile, IT, textile and other industries. It will maintain continuous communication with HR departments of investing companies and work with training partners to ensure employment for trained unemployed youth as per industry demand.


Mission Director Pulkit Khare stated that the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission currently offers training in nearly 35 sectors and over 1300 job roles. With the activation of the new cell, the gap between training and industry requirements is expected to be bridged, enabling youth to secure employment in major industries within their own districts. The order has come into immediate effect.

Strengthening Ease Of Doing Business

Officials said the establishment of the ‘Kaushal Connect Cell’ will enhance ease of doing business in the state and contribute significantly to positioning Uttar Pradesh as a ‘Skill Hub’.


To streamline coordination, Single Point of Contact (SPOC) officers have been nominated. Omair Shahid will serve as Team Leader and SPOC from Invest UP. From the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Dr. Pavitra Tandon, Assistant Director, will chair the cell. Atul Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Mission’s SPOC, supported by Dhananjay Kumar Dwivedi and Jyoti Srivastava as team members.

Published at : 18 Feb 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Embed widget