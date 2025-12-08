Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Govt Achieves Record 3 Lakh Rooftop Solar Installations With 1,038 MW Capacity

UP Govt Achieves Record 3 Lakh Rooftop Solar Installations With 1,038 MW Capacity

Official data shows that 9,83,915 applications were received, out of which 3,00,654 installations have been completed.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 08:56 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uttar Pradesh has crossed the landmark of 3 lakh rooftop solar installations, completing 3,00,654 systems across the state. The achievement marks a major step in the state’s renewable energy journey and places Uttar Pradesh among the top solar-performing states in the country, behind only Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Official data shows that 9,83,915 applications were received, out of which 3,00,654 installations have been completed. These rooftop systems have added a combined solar capacity of 1,038.27 MW, providing clean and cost-effective electricity to households across urban and rural regions.

Policy Push and Infrastructure Support

Over the past eight years, the state government has prioritised rooftop solar expansion in both cities and villages. Schemes such as the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and the state’s new solar policy have strengthened infrastructure, introduced digital monitoring systems, and streamlined approval and installation processes to improve transparency and consumer confidence.

Economic and Sectoral Impact

Energy experts note that the rapid scale-up of rooftop solar is contributing to economic transformation. The added capacity is supporting rising electricity demand and benefiting industrial, agricultural and domestic consumers, while also creating employment and investment opportunities in allied sectors.

Growing Rural Participation

Rural households have seen substantial gains from rooftop solar adoption. Many families report lower electricity bills, while several are earning additional income by feeding surplus power back into the grid. Demand for new solar connections continues to grow.

Focus on Speed and Transparency

Government data and field reports indicate that the emphasis has been on faster execution, transparent systems and operational efficiency. Crossing the three lakh benchmark is seen as a marker of the state’s evolving energy infrastructure and its broader push towards energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 08:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Government Solar Panels Rooftop Solar Panels
