UP Fuel Price Hike: Premium Petrol, Industrial Diesel Costlier; BJP Explains Why

The increase is attributed to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, creating a mismatch between demand and supply.
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Agarwal stated that the war in the Gulf region has created challenges for countries worldwide, given their dependence on crude oil and gas supplies from the region.
Uttar Pradesh government minister Nitin Agarwal has issued his first response to the recent increase in prices of premium petrol and industrial diesel, attributing the surge to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.
He said the situation has arisen due to a mismatch between demand and supply.
‘Demand High, Supply Low Due To War’
Agarwal stated that the war in the Gulf region has created challenges for countries worldwide, given their dependence on crude oil and gas supplies from the region.
He noted that disruptions during wartime have widened the gap between demand and supply, leading to higher fuel prices.
He also pointed out that prices have not remained elevated throughout, adding that they had declined over the past 10-11 years.
Prices Likely To Ease Once Situation Normalises
The minister said the current spike is a result of tight supply conditions and elevated demand.
He added that fuel prices are expected to stabilise once the situation in the Gulf region returns to normal.
Premium Petrol Prices Raised
Amid rising global crude oil prices linked to escalating tensions in West Asia, oil marketing companies on Friday increased the price of premium petrol by Rs 2.09 per litre, effective from March 20.
State-owned oil marketing companies, including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, have raised prices of their premium petrol variants by around Rs 2.09 to Rs 2.35 per litre.
Following the revision, the price of branded fuels such as Power Petrol and XP95 has increased from around Rs 111.68 per litre to around Rs 113.77 per litre.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why have premium petrol and industrial diesel prices increased?
How does the conflict in the Gulf region affect fuel prices?
The war disrupts crude oil and gas supplies from the region, widening the gap between demand and supply and thus increasing fuel prices.
When can we expect fuel prices to stabilize?
Fuel prices are expected to stabilize once the situation in the Gulf region returns to normal.
By how much have premium petrol prices been raised?
Oil marketing companies increased the price of premium petrol by approximately Rs 2.09 to Rs 2.35 per litre.