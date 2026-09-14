Cricketer Mohammed Shami’s Brother Mohammed Kaif Booked In Rape Case In Lucknow

A rape case has been registered against Mohammed Kaif, brother of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, following a complaint by a woman at Lucknow’s Ashiyana police station. The woman has accused Kaif of sexually assaulting her on the pretext of marriage. She has also alleged that Kaif’s brother Haseeb threatened her after she raised the complaint.

The woman is divorced and has a son. According to the FIR, she met Mohammed Kaif through a common friend in 2020 while she was living in a posh residential society in Ghaziabad. She alleged that Kaif assured her that he would marry her.

Woman Alleges Rape In Kolkata Hotel In 2023

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Kaif raped her at a hotel in Kolkata on December 9, 2023, after promising to marry her. She further alleged that he sexually exploited her at different locations and in several cities on subsequent occasions.

According to the complainant, she had told Kaif at the beginning of their relationship that she was divorced and had a son. She alleged that Kaif told her he had no issue with her past or her child.

The FIR states that the woman worked as cabin crew for an airline in New Delhi between 2023 and 2026.

She alleged that Kaif did not approve of her job and that she eventually left it at his insistence. The woman further claimed that Kaif spoke to her about marriage after the IPL auction in December 2025 but did not marry her despite the assurance.

Kaif’s Brother Haseeb Accused Of Threatening Woman

The woman alleged that she met Kaif’s mother and his brother Haseeb in May 2026 at the residence of a cricket coach in Amroha. She claimed that Haseeb threatened her during the meeting.

She subsequently approached the Ashiyana police station in Lucknow with her complaint. Police registered an FIR against Mohammed Kaif under provisions related to rape and against Haseeb on allegations of issuing threats.

The allegations are part of the complaint and FIR, and further details are expected to emerge as the police investigate the case.