UP court awards death penalty to man in minor's rape and murder case

Kushinagar (UP), Mar 25 (PTI): A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Wednesday awarded the death penalty to a 22-year-old man for raping and murdering a minor, delivering the verdict in a swift trial under the POCSO Act.

Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO Act), Kushinagar, convicted the accused, Pintu alias Koyal, of Hiranhi Been Toli under Jattha Bazar police station, and sentenced him to death along with a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh, according to the order.

The case came to light last month, when a complaint was lodged regarding the disappearance of a minor boy, Ankush, who had gone to attend a tilak ceremony in his village on February 22. Despite efforts by family members, he could not be traced, and his body was found the next day near Khaira Mai temple.

Later, an FIR was registered at Jattha Bazar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused was arrested on February 25 and sent to judicial custody.

Police completed the investigation within nine working days and filed a charge sheet before the court on March 7 under sections 103(1) and 238(A) of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

The court took cognisance of the case on March 8, and witnesses were examined on a day-to-day basis.

After finding sufficient evidence against the accused, the court delivered its judgment within 13 working days on March 25, sentencing him to death and imposing a monetary penalty, according to the order. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ

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