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English NewsNewsIndiaUP couple accidentally leaves 8-year-old son at Himachal's roadside eatery; reunited

UP couple accidentally leaves 8-year-old son at Himachal's roadside eatery; reunited

Una (HP), Oct 9 (PTI): An eight-year-old boy, accidentally left behind by a Uttar Pradesh couple visiting the state's Shaktipeeths (holy shrines) to pay obeisance here, was reunited with his family after hours, officials said on Thursda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 12:39 AM (IST)

Una (HP), Oct 9 (PTI): An eight-year-old boy, accidentally left behind by a Uttar Pradesh couple visiting the state's Shaktipeeths (holy shrines) to pay obeisance here, was reunited with his family after hours, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the group of pilgrims arrived in a Tempo Traveller and stopped at a roadside eatery in Dhusada, Amb, for tea and snacks. The family got into the vehicle and drove off 80 kilometres, leaving the child behind, police said.

After seeing the abandoned child crying at the eatery, local residents informed police, who took the child into protective custody and began searching for the family.

Police examined CCTV footage from Amb Chowk and, based on it, identified the Tempo Traveller and traced its registration number. Using the vehicle's registration number, police first contacted the owner and subsequently spoke to the driver by phone.

After contacting the driver, police informed the family that their child had been left behind at the Dhusada eatery. DSP (Amb) Anil Patial said after realising their mistake, the family returned to pick up the child. After completing the necessary paperwork and legal formalities, they said the child was safely handed over to his parents.

Police identified the child as Shantanu, son of Ajit Kumar, from Lucknow district, Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR BPL ASD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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