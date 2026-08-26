UP Congress to boycott TV debates with Raju Das over alleged abuse, threat to party spokesperson

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Tuesday announced that none of its spokespersons will participate in television debates on channels where Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple priest Raju Das is also a panellist, alleging that he abused and threatened a party spokesperson during a live debate.

In a statement, UP Congress Media Department chairman and former minister C P Rai said Das crossed "all limits of decency" during a debate on a news channel on Monday and allegedly used abusive and insulting language against party spokesperson Kunwar Singh Nishad and threatened to assault him.

"The two women anchors of DD News who were part of the debate were also stunned, and the debate had to be stopped midway," Rai said, describing the incident as "shameful and unforgivable".

Rai said the decision to boycott such debates was being taken in view of Das' conduct during the live broadcast.

The Congress also demanded an impartial examination of the original recording, video footage and digital evidence of the programme and said strict action should be taken according to law if the allegations are found to be true.

The party, in a statement, said Das used obscene and abusive language against Nishad, including abusing his mother and issuing threats.

The Congress said political differences should be addressed through arguments and not personal abuse or threats.

"Congress workers are not afraid of abuse. We believe in the Constitution and the law, and believe in answering every question democratically," Rai said.

The party also said that wearing saffron robes or having a religious identity did not place anyone above the law or give anyone the right to publicly insult another citizen.

Das was yet to issue any statement on the matter.

The controversy comes amid a political row over a purported fish feast at a Nishad community event in Ayodhya, attended by UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, during the Hindu holy month of Sawan.

The BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had attacked Rai over the alleged feast, while the Congress has maintained that there was no proof that its state president had eaten fish.

Rai had challenged Adityanath to produce a photograph or video showing him eating fish or being present at the place where it was cooked, saying he would apologise and resign as state Congress president if such evidence was produced.

The Congress has defended the food traditions of the Nishad community, while BJP leaders have criticised the alleged consumption of fish during Sawan in Ayodhya.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Spreading false statements and engaging in such propaganda just to score political points without any facts is an insult to the entire Nishad community. The BJP has also disrespected their faith and traditions for the sake of its petty politics." "I request the chief minister and BJP members to stop talking in the air and, if they have the courage, come forward with evidence, after all, you are running the state government solely on lies!," he said.

Rai in his post also said, "Chief Minister Yogi and his pet allies should immediately apologise to the entire Nishad community and the people of Uttar Pradesh for this irresponsible behaviour, and should take strict action against his ally who insulted the Nishad community by abusing them." PTI KIS NAV NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)