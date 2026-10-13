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English NewsNewsIndia‘Women’s Safety, Dignity Our Top Priority’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Cites New Benchmarks In Empowerment

‘Women’s Safety, Dignity Our Top Priority’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Cites New Benchmarks In Empowerment

UP CM Yogi Adityanath invoked Maa Chandraghanta on Navratri's third day, highlighting women's safety and welfare schemes while criticising the law-and-order situation before 2017.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
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  • Ujjwala, Izzat Ghar, free bus travel boost women's security.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted his government's initiatives for women's empowerment and safety on the third day of Sharadiya Navratri, invoking Maa Chandraghanta as a symbol of women's courage, dignity and strength. In a post on X, the chief minister said the state government's initiatives were aimed at ensuring women could live with dignity, self-respect and honour. He also credited the BJP-led double-engine government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with setting new benchmarks in women's empowerment through governance and welfare programmes.

Adityanath also contrasted the current government's approach with the situation before 2017, alleging that widespread lawlessness during that period had compromised women's safety and dignity.

Yogi Adityanath Invokes Maa Chandraghanta

In his Hindi message on X, Adityanath linked the religious occasion to the broader objective of women's empowerment, presenting the values associated with Maa Chandraghanta as a reminder of the importance of protecting and respecting women.

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CM Criticises Pre-2017 Law And Order

Adityanath alleged that before 2017, lawlessness across Uttar Pradesh had cast a shadow over women's safety and dignity. According to the chief minister, the focus during that period was on strengthening the families of those in power rather than empowering women.

He contrasted that period with his government's stated focus on women's security, education, financial support and social welfare. The administration has highlighted a range of central and state schemes as part of its efforts to improve women's access to education, healthcare, household amenities and social security.

Beti Bachao, Kanya Sumangala Schemes Highlighted

Listing the initiatives, Adityanath referred to the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme, which seeks to protect girl children and promote awareness about their education. He also highlighted the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which provides support aimed at improving the prospects of girls, and the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, which assists eligible beneficiaries with marriage-related expenses.

The chief minister also cited the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, which provides maternity-related financial assistance to eligible women, as part of the government's efforts to support motherhood.

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Ujjwala, Izzat Ghar And Property Rights

Adityanath also pointed to initiatives intended to improve household conditions and protect women's dignity. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana provides eligible households with access to LPG connections, helping women reduce their dependence on traditional cooking fuels and exposure to smoke.

He referred to the construction of household toilets under the Izzat Ghar initiative, which seeks to improve sanitation and safeguard women's privacy and dignity.

The chief minister also cited Gharauni, the initiative associated with providing property ownership records for residential properties in rural areas, as a measure aimed at strengthening property rights.

Free Bus Travel And Old-Age Pensions

The government has also highlighted social security measures for older women. Adityanath said women aged above 60 years had been provided lifelong free bus travel, alongside support through old-age pension schemes.

The measures, according to the chief minister, are part of the administration's broader approach to women's welfare, extending beyond education and financial assistance to mobility and social security.

Frequently Asked Questions

What specific initiatives for women's welfare were highlighted by the Chief Minister?

He listed schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Izzat Ghar, and free bus travel for women over 60.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Government Women Empowerment YOGI ADITYANATH
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