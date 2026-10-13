Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ujjwala, Izzat Ghar, free bus travel boost women's security.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted his government's initiatives for women's empowerment and safety on the third day of Sharadiya Navratri, invoking Maa Chandraghanta as a symbol of women's courage, dignity and strength. In a post on X, the chief minister said the state government's initiatives were aimed at ensuring women could live with dignity, self-respect and honour. He also credited the BJP-led double-engine government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with setting new benchmarks in women's empowerment through governance and welfare programmes.

Adityanath also contrasted the current government's approach with the situation before 2017, alleging that widespread lawlessness during that period had compromised women's safety and dignity.

Yogi Adityanath Invokes Maa Chandraghanta

In his Hindi message on X, Adityanath linked the religious occasion to the broader objective of women's empowerment, presenting the values associated with Maa Chandraghanta as a reminder of the importance of protecting and respecting women.





नारीशक्ति के तेज, गरिमा और अदम्य साहस के प्रतीक के रूप में माँ चन्द्रघण्टा का दिव्य स्वरूप हमें यह संदेश देता है कि नारी की सुरक्षा, सम्मान और स्वाभिमान ही सशक्त और समृद्ध समाज का आधार है। इसी भावना को आत्मसात कर आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन में प्रदेश की डबल इंजन सरकार सुशासन के माध्यम से नारी सशक्तीकरण के नित नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर रही है। वर्ष 2017 से पहले प्रदेश में फैले अराजकता के तांडव ने महिलाओं की सुरक्षा और सम्मान पर ग्रहण लगा रखा था। माताओं-बहनों के सशक्तीकरण के बजाय सत्ताधीशों के परिवारों का सशक्तीकरण ही मुख्य उद्देश्य हुआ करता था। वहीं, आज बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ से बेटियों के अस्तित्व की रक्षा और शिक्षा के प्रति जागरूकता, मुख्यमंत्री कन्या सुमंगला योजना से उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य को संबल, मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना से विवाह को गरिमापूर्ण आधार और प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना से मातृत्व को सहारा, उज्ज्वला से धुएं से मुक्ति, इज्जत घर से गरिमा की रक्षा, घरौनी से संपत्ति के अधिकार, 60 वर्ष से अधिक आयु की महिलाओं के लिए आजीवन निःशुल्क बस यात्रा और वृद्धावस्था पेंशन के माध्यम से सामाजिक सुरक्षा तक - डबल इंजन सरकार की हर पहल नारी के सम्मान, स्वाभिमान और गरिमापूर्ण जीवन के लिए समर्पित है। जय माता की। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 13, 2026

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CM Criticises Pre-2017 Law And Order

Adityanath alleged that before 2017, lawlessness across Uttar Pradesh had cast a shadow over women's safety and dignity. According to the chief minister, the focus during that period was on strengthening the families of those in power rather than empowering women.

He contrasted that period with his government's stated focus on women's security, education, financial support and social welfare. The administration has highlighted a range of central and state schemes as part of its efforts to improve women's access to education, healthcare, household amenities and social security.

Beti Bachao, Kanya Sumangala Schemes Highlighted

Listing the initiatives, Adityanath referred to the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme, which seeks to protect girl children and promote awareness about their education. He also highlighted the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which provides support aimed at improving the prospects of girls, and the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, which assists eligible beneficiaries with marriage-related expenses.

The chief minister also cited the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, which provides maternity-related financial assistance to eligible women, as part of the government's efforts to support motherhood.

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Ujjwala, Izzat Ghar And Property Rights

Adityanath also pointed to initiatives intended to improve household conditions and protect women's dignity. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana provides eligible households with access to LPG connections, helping women reduce their dependence on traditional cooking fuels and exposure to smoke.

He referred to the construction of household toilets under the Izzat Ghar initiative, which seeks to improve sanitation and safeguard women's privacy and dignity.

The chief minister also cited Gharauni, the initiative associated with providing property ownership records for residential properties in rural areas, as a measure aimed at strengthening property rights.

Free Bus Travel And Old-Age Pensions

The government has also highlighted social security measures for older women. Adityanath said women aged above 60 years had been provided lifelong free bus travel, alongside support through old-age pension schemes.

The measures, according to the chief minister, are part of the administration's broader approach to women's welfare, extending beyond education and financial assistance to mobility and social security.