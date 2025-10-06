UP CM Launches Mission Shakti 5.0 To Ensure Women's Safety During Navratri Celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Mission Shakti 5.0 on the first day of Navratri, continuing efforts to drive the empowerment of women and girls across the state, promoting self-reliance, safety, and dignity. As part of this extensive campaign, the Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a state-wide initiative aimed at strengthening women’s security and boosting public confidence.

According to ADG Padmaja Chauhan, the mission’s nodal officer, and in line with directives from CM Yogi, Anti-Romeo Squads intensified surveillance at public spaces including temples, markets, malls, and parks. During the operation, inspections were carried out at 1,08,292 temples and public locations, with 9,77,269 individuals screened, leading to the registration of over 2,500 FIRs.

2,542 FIRs Lodged During Campaign

The large-scale campaign reaffirmed the UP government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and empowerment of women across all sectors. In total, 2,542 FIRs were lodged and 3,972 individuals were arrested for engaging in antisocial behaviour. Moreover, 3,13,924 people were warned and counselled about maintaining discipline in public areas, while 53,237 preventive actions were taken throughout the state under Mission Shakti 5.0.

The Anti-Romeo Squad ensured safety and vigilance throughout Navratri, spreading a message of respect and protection for women. As many as 55,377 pandals were set up during the festival, all of which were inspected by police and administrative officials to ensure the safety of devotees. Similarly, 4,947 Ramleela and fair venues were reviewed to assess their security preparedness.

Navratri Festivities Concluded Peacefully

Under the strict supervision of the Yogi Adityanath government, Navratri and related religious events were celebrated peacefully across the state. The coordinated vigilance of the Anti-Romeo Squad, local police, and administrative personnel ensured that women and girls could participate freely in celebrations without discomfort or insecurity.

Throughout the nine days of Navratri, 37,337 officers and employees were stationed at temples, fairs, and other crowded areas to maintain law and order. This high-level deployment included 411 gazetted officers, 7,999 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 22,547 constables and head constables, along with 6,380 home guards, PRD personnel, and SPOs. Continuous patrolling and on-ground monitoring created a safe and orderly environment for lakhs of devotees.

In addition to security operations, Mission Shakti 5.0 also focused on outreach and awareness. Women’s chaupals (community meetings) were organised at 39,911 temples, religious sites, and public venues, attracting 20,54,308 participants, including 13,53,903 women and 7,00,405 men. These gatherings became forums for dialogue on women’s rights, safety, and empowerment.

Meanwhile, the Women and Child Safety Organization distributed 1,56,91,080 informational materials, including folders, pamphlets, and posters, designed to educate citizens about the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen women’s safety, welfare, and social inclusion.