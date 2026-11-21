Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath bid farewell to mother.

Emotional CM Yogi performed final rites in Uttarakhand.

Political leaders nationwide offered condolences for Savitri Devi's passing.

Tributes poured in, including a BJP meeting's two-minute silence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday bid an emotional farewell to his mother, Savitri Devi, in his ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. The 91-year-old passed away on Friday morning.

The Chief Minister shouldered his mother's mortal remains as part of the final rites. He also offered a floral garland to her photograph and paid his last respects, with visuals showing him getting emotional during the farewell.

VIDEO | Panchur, Uttarakhand: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays last respects to his mother with tears in his eyes as her mortal remains are taken to Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/WjydyvRiU0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026

Following her demise, Yogi Adityanath shared a brief tribute on social media platform X, writing: "Maa... Om Shanti."

Her death has prompted condolences from political leaders across party lines.

VIDEO | Panchur, Uttarakhand: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays last respects to his mother with tears in his eyes as her mortal remains are taken to Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/WjydyvRiU0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026

PM Modi, CMs And Opposition Leaders Offer Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Yogi Adityanath on Friday and expressed his condolences over the death of his mother.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also mourned Savitri Devi's demise and acknowledged Yogi Adityanath's commitment to his public responsibilities despite the personal loss.

"It is deeply saddening news that the mother of CM Yogi Adityanath has departed this world. We pray to the Almighty to grant her a place at His feet. As for Yogi ji, he continues to serve society, a testament to his dedication as a son. May God grant him strength during such a time," Dhami told reporters.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan also conveyed his sympathies to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

"Our sympathies are with him, and we pray that the Almighty grants him patience," Khan said.

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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered condolences and prayed for peace and liberation for the departed soul. He also recalled Savitri Devi's role in raising a son who went on to become a Member of Parliament multiple times and serve as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister twice.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended his condolences to the bereaved family, saying a mother's affection and blessings continue to live on through the values she instils in her children.

Two-Minute Silence Held At BJP Meeting

Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed in memory of Savitri Devi during the Mahila Morcha Pradesh Pravas meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, were present at the meeting.