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English NewsNewsIndiaUP Cabinet approves Rs 272-crore IMLC project near Purvanchal Expressway

UP Cabinet approves Rs 272-crore IMLC project near Purvanchal Expressway

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a Rs 27.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:13 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a Rs 272.25-crore project to develop an Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC) in Sultanpur near the Purvanchal Expressway, aimed at boosting industrial activity.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Cabinet approved the project proposal related to infrastructure development and construction works for establishing IMLC in Sultanpur district under the Industrial Corridor Scheme, the UP government said in a statement.

A cost of Rs 272.25 crore, has been approved for the industrial cluster to be developed near the Purvanchal Expressway. The anticipated expenditure burden for the construction work will be borne by the state government. No financial participation of the Central Government is expected or proposed under the project.

Following the Cabinet's approval, a global bid will be invited for selecting the construction agency for the project. After completion of the selection process, construction work will be initiated and efforts will be made to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

The development of the IMLC is expected to promote the establishment of industries, investment and manufacturing activities in Sultanpur. Its proximity to the Purvanchal Expressway will provide the cluster with better connectivity and logistics facilities.

The implementation of the project and establishment of industries under it are expected to create new direct and indirect employment opportunities.

This will provide people of Sultanpur with employment opportunities within their own district and strengthen the local economy. The development of the Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster will strengthen the industrial infrastructure base in Sultanpur, the statement said. PTI NAV NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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